The global economic and political landscape is shifting rapidly, marked by a broad reordering of trade relations and political alliances around the globe. In response, uncertainty measures across global markets soared in the first half of 2025. We make no apologies for acknowledging that there are plenty of things we do not know today. We remain wary about precise estimates of where tariff rates will settle, the exact timing of interest rate changes, and detailed inflation and growth forecasts. These estimates, among others, are heavily dependent on a more consistent sense of US policy direction. That said, we have greater confidence in the direction of travel for some key trends, macro factors, and, ultimately, markets. We expect tariffs to be higher than in previous decades and US immigration to be lower. The result is likely to be slower growth and higher inflation in the US in 2025 than was expected at the start of the year, although better-than-expected resolution of tariff disputes and the positive impact of anticipated deregulation may continue to allow US markets to rally.

Base Case

Uncertainty continues

US domestic policy volatility and uncertainty are likely to persist for the remainder of 2025. US tariffs remain at multi-decade highs but well below levels initially announced on “Liberation Day,” and US-China trading relations gradually improve. These combined effects likely cause a mild slowdown in the US economy, although the extension of tax cuts and deregulation could provide a tailwind. Disinflationary pressures in Europe and China should allow governments and central banks to stimulate their domestic economies.

Upside/downside scenarios

Upside scenario: Policy and trade war reprieve

The US administration engages in a policy pivot, tempering tariff and immigration policy while focusing on more pro-growth policies. (potentially due to Congress reining in executive trade authority). A partial normalization of trade policy results in an incomplete return to the pre-2025 state. Growth outlook improves materially outside of the US and offsets a mild US slowdown. US-China relations improve.

Downside scenario: Geopolitical breakdown

US trade policy triggers reciprocal tariffs from other nations, and limited deals are negotiated. Geopolitical tensions escalate further with imports to the US falling significantly. This may entail a further breakdown of the international order and/or a significant rupture of relations between the US and China. The US enters a recession, and global growth experiences a significant slowdown, while tariffs elsewhere push up prices outside of the US.

Investment themes