Is Bitcoin becoming a corporate strategy?

Accounting rules got a Bitcoin upgrade

For years, a major roadblock to adoption was accounting. Companies had to report Bitcoin as an intangible asset, meaning they could write down losses—but couldn’t mark up gains unless sold.

That changed in late 2023 when the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) approved new rules allowing companies to use fair-value accounting for digital assets. Now, Bitcoin gains and losses can be reported more like stocks or bonds.5

Translation? Companies now have a cleaner, more transparent way to reflect Bitcoin’s value—making the idea of holding it less of a headache.

This change arrives alongside other signs of crypto’s growing mainstream footprint. The 2024 approval of spot Bitcoin ETPs gave institutions a regulated path to gain exposure, while investment banks and custodians continue expanding digital asset services. The infrastructure is maturing—whether companies choose to use it or not.