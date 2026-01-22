MARKET OUTLOOK

Is Bitcoin becoming a corporate strategy?

22 January 2026
Invesco
A neon purple B sits on a black circuit board. Learn how Invesco QQQ ETF offers indirect exposure to Bitcoin

    • The Trust seeks to track the investment results, before fees and expenses, of the Nasdaq-100 Index (“Index”).
    • Investors should note the equity market risk, concentration risk of investing in the US market and in companies in the technology sector, technology sector risks, passive investment risk, trading risks, trading hours different risk, foreign exchange risks, multi-counter risks, reliance on market maker risks, termination risk and general investment risk.
    • The Trust may be subject to tracking error risk, which is the risk that its performance may not track that of the Index exactly.
    • Payment of distributions out of capital or effectively out of capital amounts to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor’s original investment or from any capital gains attributable to that original investment and may result in an immediate reduction in the Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per share of the Trust (“Share”).
    • All Shares will receive distributions in the base currency (USD) only. In the event that a Trust Shareholder has no USD account, the Trust Shareholder may have to bear the fees and charges associated with the conversion of such distributions from USD to HKD or RMB or any other currency.
    • NAV and trading price of the Shares can be volatile and could go down substantially.
    • Investors should not base their investment decision on this material alone.
Key takeaways
  • While few companies hold Bitcoin directly, many Nasdaq-100® innovators are building the infrastructure that helps enable its adoption—offering investors indirect exposure.
  • Recent changes to accounting rules and the approval of spot Bitcoin ETPs are lowering barriers for corporate adoption, though widespread balance sheet exposure remains rare.
  • Investors don’t need to own Bitcoin to potentially benefit from its ecosystem—instead, QQQ provides access to companies helping to power the digital asset economy through Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud and payments technologies.

Bitcoin isn’t just for crypto diehards and digital goldbugs anymore. At least, that’s the bet a few bold companies have made—turning heads by adding Bitcoin to their corporate balance sheets.

But while headlines about MicroStrategy and Tesla sparked debates about crypto in the C-suite, the bigger question is still unfolding: Will more companies follow? And what role could innovation leaders—like those in the Nasdaq-100® Index, which Invesco QQQ tracks—play in that journey?

A brief history of corporate Bitcoin (so far)

In 2020, MicroStrategy made waves as the first U.S. public company to allocate a major portion of its balance sheet to Bitcoin. Tesla followed soon after with a $1.5 billion purchase (though it later sold most of it).1 Even MercadoLibre2 and Alliance Resource Partners3 dipped a toe.

Bitcoin prices since May 2020

Source: Coinbase, Coinbase Bitcoin [CBBTCUSD], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; May 2, 2025.

More recently, Bitcoin made its way into shareholder discussions: a 2024 Amazon investor proposal floated the idea of allocating 5% of reserves to Bitcoin—an eye-catching move, even if ultimately non-binding.4

While these cases remain outliers, they raise a growing question: Could Bitcoin become a legitimate treasury asset for more corporations?

Accounting rules got a Bitcoin upgrade

For years, a major roadblock to adoption was accounting. Companies had to report Bitcoin as an intangible asset, meaning they could write down losses—but couldn’t mark up gains unless sold.

That changed in late 2023 when the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) approved new rules allowing companies to use fair-value accounting for digital assets. Now, Bitcoin gains and losses can be reported more like stocks or bonds.5

Translation? Companies now have a cleaner, more transparent way to reflect Bitcoin’s value—making the idea of holding it less of a headache.

This change arrives alongside other signs of crypto’s growing mainstream footprint. The 2024 approval of spot Bitcoin ETPs gave institutions a regulated path to gain exposure, while investment banks and custodians continue expanding digital asset services. The infrastructure is maturing—whether companies choose to use it or not.

More companies are building around Bitcoin

While few QQQ companies are holding Bitcoin outright (Tesla being the main exception), many are shaping the infrastructure that enables it:

  • Nvidia powers the Graphic Processing Units (GPUs) used for both AI and crypto mining—making it a backbone of digital computing
  • Advanced Micro Devices is another notable semiconductor provider that supplies tech to crypto miners
  • Microsoft and Amazon offer cloud platforms that host blockchain projects, digital wallets, and smart contract services
  • Alphabet’s DeepMind and Google Cloud support AI and blockchain convergence, while Meta experiments with decentralized identity and open-source AI frameworks
  • PayPal has built crypto trading into its platform and launched its own U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin
  • Palantir works with government and enterprise clients on secure blockchain analytics and decentralized governance

Rather than holding Bitcoin, many of these firms are selling the picks and shovels—supplying the tools and services that allow others to enter the digital asset space.

Why would companies hold Bitcoin at all?

Even with new accounting rules and maturing custody options, most companies remain cautious—and for good reason. Bitcoin is volatile, regulatory frameworks are still evolving, and climate concerns persist based on the massive energy requirements to mine the digital currency.

But for some firms, the potential appeal is real:

  • Inflation hedge, especially in countries with volatile currencies
  • Treasury diversification beyond traditional cash and bonds
  • Brand signaling to tech-savvy or crypto-native customers

Globally, crypto adoption by businesses is more common in certain markets. In places like El Salvador, where Bitcoin is legal tender, or Turkey, where inflation has driven interest in alternative stores of value, business use of digital assets is more normalized. The U.S. may be slower to move—but the conversation is growing louder.

It’s still a high-risk strategy—but one that may gain traction in specific industries like fintech, mining, or digital services.

What’s next?

We may not see Apple or Costco suddenly loading up on Bitcoin, but the groundwork is shifting. New accounting standards, regulatory clarity, and more institutional access points could normalize the idea over time.

And even if corporate adoption stays niche, many QQQ companies are already helping power the digital rails that support the broader crypto ecosystem.

Whether it’s cloud platforms, GPUs, AI infrastructure, or payment rails, QQQ offers exposure to the companies building what might be tomorrow’s financial backbone—Bitcoin or not.

For investors, that may be the real takeaway: they can seek out potential benefits of Bitcoin’s future without direct investment. They just have to know where it’s being built.

  • This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor.

    The opinions expressed are those of the author, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.

    Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are considered a highly speculative investment due to their lack of guaranteed value and limited track record. Because of their digital nature, they pose risk from hackers, malware, fraud, and operational glitches. Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies are not legal tender and are operated by a decentralized authority, unlike government-issued currencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges and cryptocurrency accounts are not backed or insured by any type of federal or government program or bank.

    Digital assets, including crypto funds, are highly speculative and volatile. They may become illiquid at any time and are intended for investors with a high-risk tolerance. Investors could lose the entire value of their investment. Digital assets are largely unregulated and may be more susceptible to fraud and manipulation.

    Growth stocks tend to be more sensitive to changes in their earnings and can be more volatile.

    Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.

    The Nasdaq-100® Index is a stock market index made up of equity securities issued by 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

    A spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is an investment that exposes ordinary investors to Bitcoin's price moves.

    The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) is an independent, private-sector, non-profit organization that establishes financial accounting and reporting standards for public and private companies.

    A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, typically by being tied to a specific asset.

    Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

    Holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations.

    This content should not be construed as an endorsement for or recommendation to invest in Microsoft, NVIDIA, Apple, Amazon, Meta, Tesla, Alphabet, Palantir, PayPal, Advanced Micro Devices, nor Costco. Neither Microsoft, NVIDIA, Apple, Amazon, Meta, Tesla, Alphabet, Palantir, PayPal, Advanced Micro Devices, nor Costco are affiliated with Invesco. Only 11 of 101 underlying Invesco QQQ ETF fund holdings are featured. The companies referenced are meant to help illustrate representative innovative themes, not serve as a recommendation of individual securities. Holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations. See Invesco QQQ for current holdings. As of June 4, 2025, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Apple, Amazon, Meta, Tesla, Alphabet, Palantir, PayPal, Advanced Micro Devices, and Costco made up 8.61%, 8.40%, 7.59%, 5.49%, 3.68%, 3.12%, 4.82% (combined Alphabet A & C), 1.83%, 0.43%, 1.15%, and 2.89%, respectively, of Invesco QQQ ETF.

    Investment involves risks. The value of investments, and any income from them, will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

    There are risks involved with investing in Exchange-traded Funds (“ETFs”), including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed, and the return of index-based ETFs may not match the return of the Underlying index. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specific index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. Equity risk is the risk that the value of equity securities, including common stocks, may fail due to both changes in general economic and political conditions that impact the market as a whole, as well as factors that directly related to a specific company or its industry.

    Investments focused in a particular sector, such as technology, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

    The Nasdaq-100® Index comprises the 100 largest non-financial companies traded on the Nasdaq. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.

    The sponsor and adviser of the Invesco QQQ TrustSM, a trust, is Invesco Capital Management LLC. NASDAQ, Nasdaq-100 Index, Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock and QQQ are trade/service marks of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. and have been licensed for use by Invesco, QQQ's sponsor. NASDAQ makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in QQQ and makes no warranty and bears no liability with respect to QQQ, the Nasdaq-100 Index, its use or any data included therein.

