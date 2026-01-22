How QQQ can fit into your portfolio

ETF ETFs vs. index funds: What you need to know
When it comes to investing, two popular options for potentially diversifying your portfolio without a lot of hassle and high fees are exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds.
Invesco QQQ ETF is often chosen by investors seeking exposure to leading growth companies.
This article explores QQQ’s potential benefits and how it can be strategically integrated into investment portfolios, highlighting its features, practical applications, and considerations for different investor types.
In a nutshell, QQQ offers exposure to the Nasdaq-100® Index, which contains the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq. With a track record of more than 25 years and assets of $363.0 billion, QQQ is the fifth-largest ETF in the U.S. based on AUM.2
Over the past 10 years, QQQ has often outpaced the S&P 500® Index—a broad U.S. equity benchmark. This performance reflects its focus on innovative, market-leading companies.
QQQ can serve multiple roles depending on investors’ investment strategy and risk tolerance.
While QQQ's focus on innovation and market-leading companies offers compelling growth potential, it's important to understand the trade-offs that come with this approach.
QQQ may be an attractive vehicle for investors seeking exposure to leading growth companies and innovation trends. And it can be a versatile portfolio addition for large-cap growth, core equity exposure, or thematic investing without stock selection.
As always, though, investors should carefully consider their investment goals and risk tolerance. QQQ’s historical volatility means investors should be prepared for price swings. A long-term investment horizon can help ride out volatility while potentially benefiting from innovative companies' growth.
