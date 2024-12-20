Our IQS team takes a collaborative investing approach, focusing on both portfolio management and research. With 40+ team members across the globe, the team has extensive experience in systematic and rules-based investments.

Multi-factor investment approach – We believe looking at proprietary factors such as value, momentum and quality help set the strategy apart and enabling us to deliver better outcomes for our clients. An innovative approach to portfolio construction helps to transfer our insights into client portfolios.

Collaborative team culture – We share best practices with multiple investment teams and asset classes, so we can customise products to suit client needs and risk profile.

Research driven – Our research on investment process is in-depth, we have 25+ analysts that work closely with our portfolio management team and have ties with academia.

Integrating ESG – IQS considers ESG factors systematically at various levels of the investment process, and actively engages in dialogue with companies through engagement programmes and proxy voting.