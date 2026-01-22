Article

Invesco Global Equity Income Q1 2026 – video update

22 January 2026
Joe Dowling
Joe Dowling
Fund Manager

Transcript

INVESCO GLOBAL EQUITY INCOME Q1 2026 UPDATE

Joe Dowling, Fund Manager

For professional investors only.

How would you sum up 2025 for the portfolio?
2025 was another solid year for the portfolio. We delivered double‑digit returns and a dividend yield above the market. Overall performance was broadly in line with both peers and the wider market...but the important point is how we achieved it.

Our portfolio looked very different from the index. When you compare the top contributors in the MSCI World with ours, there’s almost no overlap. Broadcom is the only common holding. That really highlights how differentiated our approach remains.

What continues to anchor your investment approach, especially in a market like this?
Nothing fundamental has changed. We focus on bottom‑up stock picking...understanding businesses, cash flows, and valuations...and we build portfolios to be resilient across different market environments.

That matters because markets in 2025 were once again dominated by momentum. We’ve always said that valuation‑driven strategies tend to lag in those conditions, and this year was no exception.

One notable shift was that momentum moved toward more speculative companies...often with weaker cash flows or higher risk business models. Investor willingness to pay very high valuations for those stocks made us cautious.

Another clear signal of excess was fund manager cash allocations falling to the lowest levels ever recorded, despite higher interest rates. That suggests greed has been a more powerful force than fear.

Where have you been finding opportunity as a result?
We’re not dismissive of long‑term themes like AI, but we’re finding better risk‑reward elsewhere...in parts of the market that are currently unloved.

Our bottom‑up process has led us to be materially underweight the US, and we’ve been adding selectively in areas like healthcare. We think ex‑US stocks and healthcare provide useful diversification, particularly if we see a momentum unwind.

What were your biggest takeaways from 2025?
There are three that really stand out.

First, the importance of being different and open‑minded. A great example is AIA Group, the Asian life insurer. It may not be perceived by all as an exciting stock on the surface, but it has performed well, with a healthy dividend. At the right valuation, it outperformed many of the most popular global tech names this year.

Second, the importance of running your winners. Rolls‑Royce and Standard Chartered are good examples. Both were bought when sentiment was extremely negative, both were volatile, and both have turned into very meaningful contributors. Many great investments are uncomfortable when you first make them.

Third, the importance of being active. Share prices moved far more than underlying company cash flows at various points during the year, and those created opportunities.

Turning to detractors, what drove underperformance this year?
Two names stand out: 3i and Novo Nordisk.

In 3i’s case, a brief period of weaker like‑for‑like sales in France at its key subsidiary, Action, led to a very sharp sell‑off. The market reaction was extreme relative to the change in fundamentals, and valuations compressed significantly.

We understand the concern...retail models can turn quickly...but Action has benefitted from a scaled economics model where size strengthens competitiveness, and the majority of the business has performed very well.


Novo derated significantly before we invested, and it now trades on a much lower valuation with a strong dividend yield. While the long‑term category growth remains attractive, execution has been weaker than we expected, particularly around market‑share losses. As a result, we reduced the position as our conviction came down.

Finally, how would you describe your mindset heading into the year ahead?

We remain disciplined, valuation‑focused, and long‑term in our thinking. Markets won’t always reward that approach immediately but staying rational in speculative environments is exactly when the groundwork for future returns is laid.

 

Investment risks

The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

As a portion of the strategy may be exposed to less developed countries, you should be prepared to accept large fluctuations in value.

The strategy may use derivatives (complex instruments) in an attempt to reduce the overall risk of its investments, reduce the costs of investing and/or generate additional capital or income, although this may not be achieved.

The use of such complex instruments may result in greater fluctuations of the value of a portfolio.

The Manager, however, will ensure that the use of derivatives does not materially alter the overall risk profile of the strategy.

Important information

This marketing communication is exclusively for use by Professional Clients in the UK.

It is not intended for and should not be distributed to the public. Data as at 07.01.2026, unless otherwise stated.

This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security, or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

Issued by: Invesco Fund Managers Limited, Perpetual Park, Perpetual Park Drive, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire RG9 1HH, UK. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Key takeaways: 

  • Differentiated performance: The strategy delivered strong 2025 returns with a portfolio that looked markedly different from the MSCI World, underscoring the team’s high‑conviction, valuation‑driven approach.
  • Positioning for resilience: The managers remain disciplined amid momentum‑driven markets, finding value in under‑owned areas such as healthcare and ex‑US equities.
  • Active stock selection remains crucial: 2025 highlighted the value of staying open‑minded, holding winners through volatility, and taking advantage of sharp dislocations in share prices.

2025 ended as one of the most momentum‑driven years we’ve seen, with speculative parts of the market pushing valuations to extremes. But beneath the headline strength, risks have continued to build. In this update, Invesco Global Equity Income Co‑Fund Manager, Joe Dowling, reflects on how the portfolio delivered another solid year, what really sat behind performance, and how the team is positioning the portfolio amid an increasingly narrow and sentiment‑driven market.

00:05 How would you sum up 2025 for the portfolio?

00:42 What continues to anchor your investment approach, especially in a market like this?

01:36 Where have you been finding opportunity as a result?

02:05 What were your biggest takeaways from 2025?

02:57 Turning to detractors, what drove underperformance this year?

03:50 Finally, how would you describe your mindset heading into the year ahead?

Discover our capabilities

Joe Dowling is a Co-Fund Manager for the Global Equity Income & Growth strategy. Find out more about the fund and investment trust solutions, which are managed according to this strategy, below.

Invesco Global Equity Income Fund (UK)

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust

Related insights

  • Footnotes

    Invesco Global Equity Income & Growth Composite

    Standardised rolling performance, %

     

    31/12/2020

    to 31/12/2021

    31/12/2021
    to 31/12/2022

    31/12/2022

    to 31/12/2023

    31/12/2023
    to 31/12/2024

    31/12/2024

    to 31/12/2025

    Composite - Gross

    22.19

    -9.31

    29.60

    14.10

    19.38

    Composite – Net

    21.58

    -9.76

    28.95

    13.53

    18.79

    MSCI World index

    21.82

    -18.14

    23.79

    18.67

    21.09

    Source: Invesco as at 31 December 2025. Performance figures are shown in USD and are gross and net of fees as stated. Returns may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations.

    Invesco Global Equity Income & Growth Composite Schedule of investment performance

     

    Gross rate of return
    (%)

    Net rate
    of return
    (%)

    Benchmark return
    (%)

    Composite
    3-Yr Ann
    St Dev (%)

    Benchmark
    3-Yr Ann
    St Dev (%)

    No of
    port-
    folios

    Composite
    assets
    (USD mn)

    Percentage of Firm assets
    (%)

    Total firm
    assets1
    (USD bn)

    2024

    14.10

    13.53

    18.67

    17.20

    16.88

    4

    14,668.10

    1.55

    948.34

    2023

    29.60

    28.95

    23.79

    17.76

    16.99

    5

    10,293.31

    1.14

    900.15

    2022

    (9.31)

    (9.76)

    (18.14)

    23.50

    20.72

    4

    3,244.31

    0.38

    865.06

    2021

    22.19

    21.58

    21.82

    N/A

    N/A

    4

    2,410.62

    0.25

    975.05

    2020

    4.08

    3.56

    15.90

    N/A

    N/A

    4

    1,793.82

    0.20

    875.96

    Annualised compound rates of return ending 31 December 2024.

     

    Gross rate of return
    (%)

    Net rate
    of return
    (%)

    Benchmark return
    (%)

    1 Year

    14.1

    13.53

    18.67

    3 Year

    10.28

    9.73

    6.34

    5 Year

    11.27

    10.72

    11.17

    Since Inception (31/12/2019)

    11.27

    10.72

    11.17

    Past performance does not predict future returns. Invesco Worldwide has prepared and presented this report in compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®). The composite creation date is August 2023. Performance greater than 1 year is annualised. 1 refers to Note 1 below

    Invesco Worldwide claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) and has prepared and presented this report in compliance with the GIPS standards. Invesco Worldwide has been independently verified for the periods 1st January 2003 through 31st December 2024. The verification reports are available upon request. A firm that claims compliance with the GIPS standards must establish policies and procedures for complying with all the applicable requirements of the GIPS standards. Verification provides assurance on whether the firm's policies and procedures related to composite and pooled fund maintenance, as well as the calculation, presentation, and distribution of performance, have been designed in compliance with the GIPS standards and have been implemented on a firm-wide basis. Verification does not provide assurance on the accuracy of any specific performance report. GIPS is a registered trademark of CFA Institute. CFA Institute does not endorse or promote this organization, nor does it warrant the accuracy or quality of the content contained herein.

    1. For purposes of compliance with Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®), "Invesco Worldwide" refers collectively to all direct or indirect subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd. that provide discretionary investment advice with the exception of the following entities:  Invesco Investment Management Ltd., Invesco Investment Advisers LLC, Invesco Asset Management Australia (Holdings) Ltd., Invesco Global Real Estate Asia Pacific, Inc., IRE (Cayman) Ltd., Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc., Invesco Private Capital, Inc., and Invesco Capital Management LLC.  Invesco Great Wall Fund Management Company Limited is compliant with GIPS but is not part of Invesco Worldwide.
    2. The Invesco Global Equity Income & Growth Composite consists in a global equity portfolio with a focus on dividend growth and capital growth. It includes all fee paying discretionary accounts that follow this strategy.
    3. The benchmark, MSCI World Index-NR (USD), is used for comparative purposes only and generally reflects the risk or investment style of the product.  Investments made by the Firm for the portfolios it manages according to respective strategies may differ significantly in terms of security holdings, industry weightings, and asset allocation from those of the benchmark.  Accordingly, investment results and volatility will differ from those of the benchmark
    4. There is no minimum portfolio size constraint for this composite.
    5. Gross-of-fee performance results are presented before management and custodial fees but after all trading commissions and withholding taxes on dividends, interest and capital gains, when applicable. Net-of-fee performance results are calculated by subtracting the highest tier of our published fee schedule for the product from the monthly gross-of-fee returns. The institutional management fee schedule is as follows: Assets up to 100 mln GBP 50bps, Next 150 mln GBP 45bps, Next 250 mln GBP 40bps. (Or equivalent local currency)
    6. Composite dispersion is measured by the standard deviation across asset-weighted portfolio returns represented within the composite for the full year. The three-year annualized standard deviation measures the variability of the composite and the benchmark returns over the preceding 36-month period. The standard deviation is not presented where there is less than 36 months or fewer than three portfolios in the composite. All risk measures are calculated using gross of fee returns.
    7. The Firm consistently values all portfolios each month on a trade date basis. Accrual accounting is used for all interest and dividend income. Past performance is not an indication of future results.
    8. Additional information regarding policies for valuing portfolios, calculating performance, and preparing compliant presentations is available upon request.
    9. Valuations and portfolio total returns are computed and stated in U.S. Dollars. The Firm consistently values all portfolios each day on a trade date basis.  Portfolio level returns are calculated as time-weighted total returns on daily basis.  Accrual accounting is used for all interest and dividend income.  Past performance is not an indication of future results. Foreign currency exchange rates for calculation of the composite and benchmark are based on the WM/Reuters Closing Spot Rates TM that are fixed at approximately 4:00 p.m. London time.
    10. The composite creation date is August 2023.
    11. The following are available on request: * Policies for valuing investments, calculating performance and preparing GIPS reports; * List of composite descriptions; * List of limited distribution pooled fund descriptions; * List of broad distribution pooled funds

    Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. As a portion of the strategy may be exposed to less developed countries, you should be prepared to accept large fluctuations in value. The strategy may use derivatives (complex instruments) in an attempt to reduce the overall risk of its investments, reduce the costs of investing and/or generate additional capital or income, although this may not be achieved. The use of such complex instruments may result in greater fluctuations of the value of a portfolio. The Manager, however, will ensure that the use of derivatives does not materially alter the overall risk profile of the strategy.

    Important information

    Data as at 31.12.2025, unless otherwise stated. This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

    EMEA5099409