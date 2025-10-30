"We believe that buying high quality businesses for the long-term at attractive valuations can result in sustained out-performance relative to the index and below market volatility over the long-term."
Stephen Anness, Head of Global Equities
The Invesco Global Equity Income Fund (UK) is a core global equity fund with a focus on generating returns through both dividends and capital growth. The fund's global universe allows our investment team to focus on building a portfolio without compromise.
The fund's investment process is robust and repeatable. It focuses on bottom-up research and is augmented by collaboration and challenge. With no significant factor or style bias, the fund should be able to perform well through most market conditions.
Our bottom-up approach results in a focused portfolio of around 45 carefully selected stocks. With ~90% active share, it looks very different from the index and peers.
The fund has shown resilience during market downturns, helping to cushion the impact of drawdowns and deliver a more stable journey for investors. We aim to mitigate downside risks by
We focus on attractive dividend and dividend growth characteristics versus the market and the portfolio has no significant style bias. These features should bode well for navigating different investment environments.
Access the Invesco Global Equity Income Fund (UK) product page to view KIDs/KIIDs and factsheets.
The fund is managed by Stephen Anness and Joe Dowling out of Henley-on-Thames. Stephen has over 20 years of industry experience and Joe over 10 years. Learn more about the Invesco Global Equities Investment Team.
"We believe that buying high quality businesses for the long-term at attractive valuations can result in sustained out-performance relative to the index and below market volatility over the long-term."
Stephen Anness, Head of Global Equities
Global investing enables you to access investment opportunities that are not present domestically. Spreading your investments across geographies also benefits diversification, as volatility in one market is likely not affecting other markets. Thus, by investing globally you increase the potential for returns while reducing risk at the same time.
Income investing entails building an investment portfolio that allocates some or all of the portfolio to investments that generate a regular, consistent stream of income. One way to do this is to invest in dividend-paying stocks. In addition, you want to grow, or at least preserve, your capital, so you don’t have to downscale your lifestyle as you age. And finally, you want to make sure your income keeps up with inflation, which over longer time periods can take an enormous toll.
You can invest in the global stock market by investing in actively managed mutual funds or exchange traded funds (ETFs). Invesco offers a broad range of actively managed funds and ETFs.
We identify stocks with valuations that have not been reflected by the market but whose future prospects may be recognised by it later. We have no preconceived style bias towards stocks, sectors or countries, rather we look for the best investments at any point in time.
While both main replication methods have their own merits, a swap-based approach could offer an advantage over physical counterparts in certain situations. Find out more.
Find out what regional stock markets look cheap or expensive and learn from our experts about investing opportunities and risks around the world.
Q3 2025 has been one of the strongest momentum periods on record, driven by AI winners and speculative rallies. Invesco Global Equity Income Co-Fund Manager Joe Dowling shares how we're navigating rising risks and uncovering opportunity.
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.