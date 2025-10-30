Invesco Global Equity Income Fund (UK)

A core global equity fund without significant style of factor biases aiming to outperform in most market environments.

Why this fund?
Capturing global equity investment opportunities

The Invesco Global Equity Income Fund (UK) is a core global equity fund with a focus on generating returns through both dividends and capital growth. The fund's global universe allows our investment team to focus on building a portfolio without compromise.

Large opportunity set

The global investment universe enhances the opportunity set and benefits diversification.

Value-led investment process

We like cash-generative companies with sustainable business models and strong or growing dividend yields.

Long-term winners

We focus on sustainable, long-term winners that are mispriced or underappreciated by the market.

The fund's investment process is robust and repeatable. It focuses on bottom-up research and is augmented by collaboration and challenge. With no significant factor or style bias, the fund should be able to perform well through most market conditions.

Our bottom-up approach results in a focused portfolio of around 45 carefully selected stocks. With ~90% active share, it looks very different from the index and peers.

The fund has shown resilience during market downturns, helping to cushion the impact of drawdowns and deliver a more stable journey for investors. We aim to mitigate downside risks by

  1. rigorous fundamental industry and company research and 

  2. granular analysis of accounting quality and balance sheets.

We focus on attractive dividend and dividend growth characteristics versus the market and the portfolio has no significant style bias. These features should bode well for navigating different investment environments. 

Fund mangers

The fund is managed by Stephen Anness and Joe Dowling out of Henley-on-Thames. Stephen has over 20 years of industry experience and Joe over 10 years. Learn more about the Invesco Global Equities Investment Team.

    "We believe that buying high quality businesses for the long-term at attractive valuations can result in sustained out-performance relative to the index and below market volatility over the long-term."

    Stephen Anness, Head of Global Equities

FAQs

Global investing enables you to access investment opportunities that are not present domestically. Spreading your investments across geographies also benefits diversification, as volatility in one market is likely not affecting other markets. Thus, by investing globally you increase the potential for returns while reducing risk at the same time.

Income investing entails building an investment portfolio that allocates some or all of the portfolio to investments that generate a regular, consistent stream of income. One way to do this is to invest in dividend-paying stocks. In addition, you want to grow, or at least preserve, your capital, so you don’t have to downscale your lifestyle as you age. And finally, you want to make sure your income keeps up with inflation, which over longer time periods can take an enormous toll.

You can invest in the global stock market by investing in actively managed mutual funds or exchange traded funds (ETFs). Invesco offers a broad range of actively managed funds and ETFs.

We identify stocks with valuations that have not been reflected by the market but whose future prospects may be recognised by it later. We have no preconceived style bias towards stocks, sectors or countries, rather we look for the best investments at any point in time.

  • The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange-rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. The Fund may use derivatives (complex instruments) in an attempt to reduce the overall risk of its investments, reduce the costs of investing and/or generate additional capital or income, although this may not be achieved. The use of such complex instruments may result in greater fluctuations of the value of the Fund. The Manager, however, will ensure that the use of derivatives within the Fund does not materially alter the overall risk profile of the Fund. As one of the key objectives of the Fund is to provide income, the ongoing charge is taken from capital rather than income. This can erode capital and reduce the potential for capital growth.

  • This marketing communication is for Professional Clients only and is not for consumer use.

    Data is as at 31/10/2025 and sourced from Invesco unless otherwise stated. This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. For the most up to date information on our funds, please refer to the relevant fund and share class-specific Key Investor Information Documents, the Supplementary Information Document, the financial reports and the Prospectus, which are available using the contact details shown.

    Issued by Invesco Fund Managers Limited, Perpetual Park, Perpetual Park Drive, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire RG9 1HH, UK. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

    EMEA4996292/2025