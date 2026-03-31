VALUATION OPPORTUNITIES

Invesco Global Equity Fund (UK)

A valuation led global equity fund focused on sustainable, long-term winners that are mispriced or underappreciated by the market.

Why this fund?
Invesco Global Equity Fund (UK)

The opportunity in global equities

In the current volatile market environment, active management and generating alpha is important to generate positive real returns. Globally diversified, and without significant factor or style biases, the Invesco Global Equity Fund (UK) is set up to navigate different investment environments.

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Large opportunity set

The global investment universe enhances the opportunity set and benefits diversification.

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Solid investment process

High conviction bottom-up approach with a clearly defined philosophy and a robust, repeatable process.

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Risk mitigation

We aim to mitigate risk by rigorous fundamental research and granular analysis of accounting quality and balance sheets.

Why this fund?

A globally diversified and valuation led equity portfolio fund which aims to deliver idiosyncratic alpha over the investment cycle. 

The fund’s investment philosophy is simple: own superior businesses, with strong balance sheets, run by trusted and aligned managers…then you let the power of compounding do its job.

Underneath this simple philosophy lies a robust, repeatable process built to identify, assess, and incorporate suitable ideas into a diversified portfolio of 50-70 stocks.

Risk management is embedded through every stage of the investment process and we focus on mitigating downside risk by

  1. rigorous fundamental industry and company research and
  2. granular analysis of accounting quality and balance sheets

Access the Invesco Global Equity Fund (UK) product page to view KIDs/KIIDs and factsheets.

 
See fund details

Fund managers

The portfolio is managed by Andrew Hall and Emily Roberts out of Henley-on-Thames. Andrew has over 20 years of industry experience and Emily over 10 years.

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    “Our philosophy is designed to allow us to profit from the rare opportunities that ‘Mr Market’ throws up, to identify sound businesses that are not priced as such.”

    Andrew Hall, Fund Manager

FAQs

Global investing enables you to access investment opportunities that are not present domestically. Spreading your investments across geographies also benefits diversification, as volatility in one market is likely not affecting other markets. Thus, by investing globally you increase the potential for returns while reducing risk at the same time.

You can invest in the global stock market by investing in actively managed mutual funds or exchange traded funds (ETFs). Invesco offers a broad range of actively managed funds and ETFs.

We identify stocks with valuations that have not been reflected by the market but whose future prospects may be recognised by it later. We have no preconceived style bias towards stocks, sectors or countries, rather we look for the best investments at any point in time.

  • The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange-rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. The Fund may use Stock Connect to access China A Shares traded in mainland China. This may result in additional liquidity risk and operational risks including settlement and default risks, regulatory risk and system failure risk. The Fund may use derivatives (complex instruments) in an attempt to reduce the overall risk of its investments, reduce the costs of investing and/or generate additional capital or income, although this may not be achieved. The use of such complex instruments may result in greater fluctuations of the value of the Fund. The Manager, however, will ensure that the use of derivatives within the Fund does not materially alter the overall risk profile of the Fund.

  • This marketing communication is for Professional Clients only and is not for consumer use. Data is as at 31/05/2025 and sourced from Invesco unless otherwise stated. This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. For the most up to date information on our funds, please refer to the relevant fund and share class-specific Key Investor Information Documents, the Supplementary Information Document, the financial reports and the Prospectus, which are available using the contact details shown. Issued by Invesco Fund Managers Limited, Perpetual Park, Perpetual Park Drive, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire RG9 1HH, UK. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

    EMEA4532354/2025
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