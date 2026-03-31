“Our philosophy is designed to allow us to profit from the rare opportunities that ‘Mr Market’ throws up, to identify sound businesses that are not priced as such.”
Andrew Hall, Fund Manager
In the current volatile market environment, active management and generating alpha is important to generate positive real returns. Globally diversified, and without significant factor or style biases, the Invesco Global Equity Fund (UK) is set up to navigate different investment environments.
A globally diversified and valuation led equity portfolio fund which aims to deliver idiosyncratic alpha over the investment cycle.
The fund’s investment philosophy is simple: own superior businesses, with strong balance sheets, run by trusted and aligned managers…then you let the power of compounding do its job.
Underneath this simple philosophy lies a robust, repeatable process built to identify, assess, and incorporate suitable ideas into a diversified portfolio of 50-70 stocks.
Risk management is embedded through every stage of the investment process and we focus on mitigating downside risk by
Access the Invesco Global Equity Fund (UK) product page to view KIDs/KIIDs and factsheets.
The portfolio is managed by Andrew Hall and Emily Roberts out of Henley-on-Thames. Andrew has over 20 years of industry experience and Emily over 10 years.
“Our philosophy is designed to allow us to profit from the rare opportunities that ‘Mr Market’ throws up, to identify sound businesses that are not priced as such.”
Andrew Hall, Fund Manager
Global investing enables you to access investment opportunities that are not present domestically. Spreading your investments across geographies also benefits diversification, as volatility in one market is likely not affecting other markets. Thus, by investing globally you increase the potential for returns while reducing risk at the same time.
You can invest in the global stock market by investing in actively managed mutual funds or exchange traded funds (ETFs). Invesco offers a broad range of actively managed funds and ETFs.
We identify stocks with valuations that have not been reflected by the market but whose future prospects may be recognised by it later. We have no preconceived style bias towards stocks, sectors or countries, rather we look for the best investments at any point in time.
Shifting trends underscore the need for a more active approach when artificial intelligence trades are no longer treated as a single trade.
After a strong 2025, can emerging market stocks continue to outperform developed markets in the coming years? We believe they can, thanks to several structural reasons and cyclical factors.
Options-based income strategies can be used in a portfolio to seek consistent income, diversify income sources, and reduce equity exposure while still participating in the equity market.
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