Introducing the Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (Ticker: IGET)

16 May 2024
Stephen Anness
Head of Global Equities
In December 2023, the Board of the Invesco Select Trust plc proposed to its shareholders a consolidation of the four share classes into one, the Global Equity Income Share Portfolio.

This proposal was recently approved by the Company's shareholders, and we would like to thank existing holders for their continued support and welcome new shareholders.

Watch this short video to find out more about the Henley-based Global Equities team, the team’s approach to stock selection and portfolio construction, and the changes to the corporate proposition of the investment trust, including a new dividend policy and discount control policy.

00:14 – Introduction and corporate proposition for IGET

01:20 – Tell us about Henley

01:42 – What is your background and how does it relate to the team?

02:21 – How do you approach stock selection and portfolio construction?

03:21 – How are you currently positioned?

05:04 – What are your market expectations and outlook?

Global equities

We are bottom-up stock pickers that seek to identify quality companies at attractive prices, run by aligned managers. We invest across sectors and industries, building high conviction, diversified portfolios that are focused on long term client outcomes.

