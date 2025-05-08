Invesco Monthly Income Plus Fund (UK)

We seek opportunities along the entire credit risk spectrum to boost income.

Why this fund?

Navigate uncertainty with a flexible approach

The Invesco Monthly Income Plus Fund(UK) is an actively managed, flexible fund focused on generating income and growth. The portfolio managers invest across the bond market, including high yield and investment grade corporates and subordinated debt (debt that ranks below more senior debt), with up to 20% allocation to equities.

Flexible mixed asset portfolio

Can invest flexibly across both bonds and equities.

Unconstrained approach

The approach is unconstrained, i.e. not following an index.

Team experience

Managed by experienced fixed income and equity teams.

Aside from high-yield bonds, corporate bonds and government bonds, we invest in equities (up to a 20% allocation) with strong balance sheets and attractive dividend yields. We adjust the equity position depending on market conditions.

Put simply, we aim to provide you with income and growth over the medium to long term by taking advantage of both bonds and equities.

We seek to generate a high level of income from various parts of the credit spectrum.

At the same time, the portfolio can capture the capital growth offered by stock markets. We favour companies with visibility of revenues, profits and cash flows. These aspects should help us deliver shareholder value in the form of a sustainable and growing dividend.

Invesco’s Fixed Income team has a 30+ year track record of investing in corporate and higher yielding bonds. The fund invests in investment grade corporate bonds, high yield, subordinated debt issued by financials and emerging markets. With credit analysts around the world, the team’s fund managers can select issuers which offer the best combination of risk and return globally.

The fixed income team is supported by Invesco’s Henley-based Invesco Global Equities team which also enjoys a long track record. The equities team seeks to pick the best dividend-oriented opportunities.

The fund was launched in 1999 and has experienced multiple investment cycles. Access the Invesco Monthly Income Plus Fund (UK) product page to view KIIDs and factsheets.
Fund mangers

Rhys Davies, who manages the portfolio’s asset allocation and fixed income investments, has 20+ years’ industry experience. The fund’s equity portion is managed by Ciaran Mallon who has 30+ years’ experience across different market conditions and cycles.

    "This fund seeks to produce regular income which investors can receive monthly. This is one of our most established strategies with a long track record."

    Rhys Davies, Co-Fund Manager

FAQs

One benefit of the bond portion of a mixed asset portfolio is that it has the potential to deliver a steady income stream while offsetting stock market volatility. Meanwhile, a benefit of the equity component is that it has the potential to deliver higher returns in the long term.

Diversification is the main benefit of global investing. A diversified portfolio is more likely to act as a source of stability during market volatility. Moreover, the investment universe is not limited from a geographical perspective and the fund managers can invest wherever they see the best opportunities globally.

Value investing is an investment strategy that involves picking securities that appear to be trading for less than their intrinsic or book value. To identify underestimated investments, value investors use their own financial analysis, rather than ‘following the herd’, and are long-term investors of quality companies.

  • The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange-rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. The Fund is theme-based or invests in a specific sector or a small number of sectors and/or industries. Investors should be prepared to accept a higher degree of risk than for a Fund that is more widely diversified across different sectors/industries. The debt securities that the Fund invests in may not always make interest and other payments and nor is the solvency of the issuers guaranteed. Market conditions, such as a decrease in market liquidity, may mean that the Fund may not be able to buy or sell debt securities at their true value. These risks increase where the Fund invests in high yield, or lower credit quality, bonds. The Fund has the ability to make use of financial derivatives (complex instruments) which may result in the Fund being leveraged and can result in large fluctuations in the value of the Fund. Leverage on certain types of transactions including derivatives may impair the Fund’s liquidity, cause it to liquidate positions at unfavourable times or otherwise cause the Fund not to achieve its intended objective. Leverage occurs when the economic exposure created by the use of derivatives is greater than the amount invested resulting in the Fund being exposed to a greater loss than the initial investment. As the Fund has wide discretion to dynamically allocate across the debt securities spectrum and between that asset class and shares of companies, the risks relevant to the Fund will fluctuate over time, which may result in periodic changes to the Fund’s risk profile. As one of the key objectives of the Fund is to provide income, the ongoing charge is taken from capital rather than income. This can erode capital and reduce the potential for capital growth. The Fund may invest in contingent convertible bonds which may result in significant risk of capital loss based on certain trigger events. The Fund’s performance may be adversely affected by variations in interest rates. The Fund is invested in perpetual bonds (bonds without a maturity date) which may be exposed to additional liquidity risk in certain market conditions, and in particular, stressed market environments. This would have a negative impact on the value of these investments which in turn, would have a negative impact on the Fund’s performance.

  • This marketing communication is for Professional Clients only and is not for consumer use. Data is as at 30/04/2025 and sourced from Invesco unless otherwise stated. This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. For the most up to date information on our funds, please refer to the relevant fund and share class-specific Key Investor Information Documents, the Supplementary Information Document, the financial reports and the Prospectus, which are available using the contact details shown.

    EMEA4451185/2025
