"This fund seeks to produce regular income which investors can receive monthly. This is one of our most established strategies with a long track record."
Rhys Davies, Co-Fund Manager
We seek opportunities along the entire credit risk spectrum to boost income.Why this fund?
The Invesco Monthly Income Plus Fund(UK) is an actively managed, flexible fund focused on generating income and growth. The portfolio managers invest across the bond market, including high yield and investment grade corporates and subordinated debt (debt that ranks below more senior debt), with up to 20% allocation to equities.
Aside from high-yield bonds, corporate bonds and government bonds, we invest in equities (up to a 20% allocation) with strong balance sheets and attractive dividend yields. We adjust the equity position depending on market conditions.
Put simply, we aim to provide you with income and growth over the medium to long term by taking advantage of both bonds and equities.
We seek to generate a high level of income from various parts of the credit spectrum.
At the same time, the portfolio can capture the capital growth offered by stock markets. We favour companies with visibility of revenues, profits and cash flows. These aspects should help us deliver shareholder value in the form of a sustainable and growing dividend.
Invesco’s Fixed Income team has a 30+ year track record of investing in corporate and higher yielding bonds. The fund invests in investment grade corporate bonds, high yield, subordinated debt issued by financials and emerging markets. With credit analysts around the world, the team’s fund managers can select issuers which offer the best combination of risk and return globally.
The fixed income team is supported by Invesco’s Henley-based Invesco Global Equities team which also enjoys a long track record. The equities team seeks to pick the best dividend-oriented opportunities.
The fund was launched in 1999 and has experienced multiple investment cycles. Access the Invesco Monthly Income Plus Fund (UK) product page to view KIIDs and factsheets.
Rhys Davies, who manages the portfolio’s asset allocation and fixed income investments, has 20+ years’ industry experience. The fund’s equity portion is managed by Ciaran Mallon who has 30+ years’ experience across different market conditions and cycles.
One benefit of the bond portion of a mixed asset portfolio is that it has the potential to deliver a steady income stream while offsetting stock market volatility. Meanwhile, a benefit of the equity component is that it has the potential to deliver higher returns in the long term.
Diversification is the main benefit of global investing. A diversified portfolio is more likely to act as a source of stability during market volatility. Moreover, the investment universe is not limited from a geographical perspective and the fund managers can invest wherever they see the best opportunities globally.
Value investing is an investment strategy that involves picking securities that appear to be trading for less than their intrinsic or book value. To identify underestimated investments, value investors use their own financial analysis, rather than ‘following the herd’, and are long-term investors of quality companies.
