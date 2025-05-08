“The portfolio’s flexibility allows us to adapt quickly to market conditions. It means we can build a portfolio of our best ideas with the aim of generating strong risk-adjusted returns.”
Stuart Edwards, Co-Fund Manager
An unconstrained bond portfolio with the ability to invest in opportunities along the entire credit spectrum.Why this fund?
The Invesco Tactical Bond Fund (UK) is an actively managed portfolio. The fund is benchmark-agnostic, i.e. unconstrained, and the portfolio managers can flexibly allocate to corporate and government debt securities (including investment grade, non-investment grade and unrated) and cash. This means that at times when we think that risk is not well rewarded the fund can hold large allocations to cash or cash equivalents. Equally, when we do think there is opportunity, we can quickly dial up risk. This flexibility is central to the fund’s approach.
The portfolio has a cash-like index as its performance reference benchmark. This decision reflects the defensive nature of the fund during periods where we don’t see opportunity. We are prepared to de-risk and pass up short-term income to maintain the right balance and deliver on the fund’s mandate.
We can change the portfolio’s duration as market conditions evolve. We can and have reduced duration completely in market environments where this risk is not being well rewarded. At other times we have been prepared to hold higher levels of duration than the market.
Stuart Edwards and Julien Eberhardt, who manage the portfolio, have a combined 47 years of experience in bond markets. Access the Invesco Tactical Bond Fund (UK) product page to view KIIDs and factsheets.
Stuart Edwards and Julien Eberhardt are responsible for managing the portfolio. They are supported by an experienced team of credit analysts, FX and rates specialists, and an economist.
Strategic bond funds are products with flexible mandates, investing across a broad range of fixed income asset classes. The investment teams that manage these products can dynamically evolve their asset allocation as markets change.
To carry out the fund’s mandate, it can be necessary to reduce the total risk of the portfolio substantially when markets do not offer enough value. This can mean foregoing some of the yield that the market is offering in order to try and defend the downside. Clients need to understand this feature of the fund and we have tried to make it explicit by choosing a cash-like index as the performance reference benchmark.
Over the history of the fund, a period when interest rates and credit spreads have reached historic lows at several points, we have reduced total fund duration to zero and below. But we have also been prepared to ‘re-risk’ the fund quickly. This was evidenced in the early life of the fund, when we were coming out of the financial crisis, and in the second quarter of 2020.
The fund is actively managed and follows an unconstrained approach. UK 3 Month Treasury Bills are used as a comparator benchmark for performance monitoring purposes. This benchmark is shown for performance comparison purposes only. The Fund does not track the benchmark.
We have chosen a cash-like index as the reference benchmark to reflect the fact that the fund can reduce risk substantially in periods where the market doesn’t look attractive.
