Invesco Tactical Bond Fund (UK)

To carry out the fund’s mandate, it can be necessary to reduce the total risk of the portfolio substantially when markets do not offer enough value. This can mean foregoing some of the yield that the market is offering in order to try and defend the downside. Clients need to understand this feature of the fund and we have tried to make it explicit by choosing a cash-like index as the performance reference benchmark.

Over the history of the fund, a period when interest rates and credit spreads have reached historic lows at several points, we have reduced total fund duration to zero and below. But we have also been prepared to ‘re-risk’ the fund quickly. This was evidenced in the early life of the fund, when we were coming out of the financial crisis, and in the second quarter of 2020.