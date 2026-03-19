“With a flexible mandate and strong credit management expertise, we believe we’re well positioned to target good, long-term risk-adjusted returns.”
Michael Matthews, Co-Fund Manager
This fund’s track record is over 25 years long – one of the longest in the industry. Over this time, our fund managers have shown their expertise in managing credit and interest rate risk.
We carry out thorough credit analysis, combining internal and external research, to find good quality companies with attractively valued bonds. The aim is to maximise returns through acceptable and well-understood credit risk exposure.
We consider the risk/return profile of any bond relative to cash, core government bonds and the rest of the fixed income universe. We only take risks that we feel will be adequately rewarded.
Our approach is flexible, pragmatic and market driven. We focus on absolute risk and return and are not constrained by an index. We actively manage credit and duration risk, exploiting opportunities on a short-term tactical and long-term strategic basis.
Our time-tested approach is based on fundamental analysis, with a strong emphasis on valuation. Our portfolio managers are supported by a well-resourced team of analysts. Access the Invesco Corporate Bond Fund (UK) product page to view KIIDs and factsheets.
Michael Matthews and Tom Hemmant are responsible for managing the portfolio, supported by the rest of Invesco’s Fixed Income Team. Together, the two fund managers have 50+ years of industry experience.
“With a flexible mandate and strong credit management expertise, we believe we’re well positioned to target good, long-term risk-adjusted returns.”
Michael Matthews, Co-Fund Manager
Diversification – Bonds have played an essential role in diversifying investor portfolios and helping to mitigate portfolio losses during periods of negative equity returns.
Income generation – bonds provide a fixed amount of income at regular intervals in the form of coupon payments.
Corporate bond is debt issued by a company in order for it to raise capital. An investor who buys a corporate bond is effectively lending money to the company in return for a series of interest payments, but these bonds may also actively trade on the secondary market.
A government bond represents debt issued by a government and sold to investors to support spending. Government bonds are considered low-risk investments since the government backs them. Because of their relatively low risk, government bonds typically pay low interest rates.
High-yield bonds tend to have lower credit ratings of below BBB- from Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, or below Baa3 from Moody’s. High-yield bonds are more likely to default and have higher price volatility. They therefore pay higher interest rates than investment-grade bonds.
Duration measures the sensitivity of a bond to changes in interest rates. Time to maturity and a bond’s coupon rate are two factors that affect a bond’s duration. Generally, the higher a bond’s duration is, the more its price will increase when interest rates fall and vice-versa.
A fixed-income portfolio’s duration is computed as the weighted average of individual bond durations held in the portfolio – portfolio duration can therefore be actively managed by fund managers to reduce or increase portfolio risk as they see fit.
Discover our Global Fixed Income Strategy Monthly Report, we offer an outlook for interest rates and currencies and look at which fixed income assets are favoured across a range of market environments.
EMEA ETF flows remained strong in February as investors favoured smart beta strategies such as equal weight, and Emerging Market exposures. Following the onset of the Iran conflict, we’ve seen a continuation of recent themes. Investors have yet to shift their approach despite the conflict in Iran.
The Additional Tier 1 (AT1) CoCo bond market has grown significantly in the past decade. Discover new opportunities in this maturing market that could be worth considering particularly for investors in Europe.
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