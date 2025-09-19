Article

Why savvy investors are turning to Asia via our Asia Dragon Investment Trust

19 September 2025
Fiona Yang
Fund Manager
Key takeaways

Valuation-driven, research led investing

1

We hand-pick companies that we believe are trading below their fair value, based on deep research. This approach helps us uncover hidden opportunities that others may overlook.

Focus on companies that can deliver investment returns across market cycles

2

We invest in companies with strong earnings growth, and, in our view, attractive valuations, and shareholder returns to drive total investment return through changing market conditions.

A strategic fit for diversified portfolios

3

The Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc offers exposure to Asia’s long-term growth potential, with a focus on capital growth and income. It can serve as a core holding or complement other strategies with different styles.

For information on investment risks, see bottom of the page.

Across Asia and emerging markets, a powerful story is unfolding. We discussed in our article in February that more than 85% of the world’s population lives in Asia and the emerging markets. North Asia is home to world leading manufacturing and technology companies many of which are the the ‘picks & shovels’ of AI-related growth. China, India, Southeast Asia and Latin America are the hotbeds of consumer demand growth, including innovative internet and e-commerce businesses. Asia is increasingly seen as a key engine of future long-term growth as global investors look beyond the familiar markets of the UK, Europe and the US.

How we find hidden value in Asia and emerging markets

Our Asian and Emerging Markets Equities team actively manage investment portfolios across Asia and emerging markets, which means we hand-pick companies based on our own, proprietary research. Our fund managers place a focus on valuation; the team believe that the most repeatable way to make money for our clients is to buy good quality companies, at a price lower than what we believe they are valued at.

To do this, we conduct deep research on each company, where we look closely at each company’s financials, business model, and long-term growth prospects to get a clear understanding of their “fair” value. If the stock is trading below this “fair” value then we believe that the price is likely to rise, a key signal for investment. Often this approach leads us to look for opportunities where others aren’t, in an effort to find hidden gems and build portfolios that can help deliver returns throughout market cycles - recurring phases of growth and decline that financial markets naturally go through over time.

Within the Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc investments are held across a broad range of companies in Asia, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Tencent and Samsung Electronics. As the Trust aims to identify companies trading below fair value, with the goal of delivering both capital growth and income for investors.

How we assess risk: Why a strong balance sheet is central to our investment strategy

Every investment comes with risks. One of the underlying pillars of our investment approach, and a risk mitigant is to demand a strong balance sheet from the companies we invest in. Specifically we look for companies with net cash on their balance sheet, rather than net debt.

Why strong balance sheets matter:

  • Flexibility: In a downturn – a period when financial markets experience a sustained decline in value - these companies can keep investing, buying back shares, or growing while other businesses might have to cut back. It provides a company with options.
  • Safety net: If something goes wrong, companies with strong balance sheets are more likely to remain financially stable, and able to weather the storm if revenue slows.
  • Smart management: If a company can balance investing for growth, without taking on too much debt, then it’s often a sign that its leaders make sensible decisions in other areas too.

Building a portfolio focused on total return

The Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc (IAD) is focused on its aim of providing long-term capital growth and income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Asian and Australasian companies. To generate a return for investors, the Fund Managers focus on the total return of the companies they buy.

Total return is the total amount of money you make from an investment, including both the profit from selling it and any income received along the way. The total return of a company can be driven by:

  • Earnings growth: An increase in a company’s profits over time leading to an increase in the share price.
  • Valuation change: A shift in how the market prices a company.
  • Shareholder returns (in the form of dividends or buybacks).

Depending on the market environment, any of the three above drivers could be more in favour and driving returns. Over time, the Fund Managers believe that a combination of these drivers of returns will ensure a diversified portfolio, designed to perform across all market cycles.

For us, investing in these markets isn’t about chasing trends. It’s about building high-conviction portfolios of resilient, well-run businesses with the potential to deliver strong, sustainable returns over time.

How the trust could fit into your portfolio

The Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc can be used to gain exposure to the long-term growth potential of Asia and emerging markets. It may serve as a core holding for investors seeking diversified regional exposure, or as a complement to other strategies with a different investment style. The Trust is actively managed with a focus on valuations, company fundamentals - its core financial and operational characteristics - and a total return mindset, with the aim of delivering enhanced dividends for investors.1

As global investors look beyond the familiar markets of the UK, Europe and the US. Asia is increasingly seen as a key engine of future long-term growth.

Compared to mutual funds, investment trusts also have a unique advantage when it comes to delivering regular income. The Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc aims to deliver a steady income, even in challenging markets. The Company intends to maintain an aggregate annual dividend equal to 4% of its NAV, payable 1% per quarter. The current dividend yield2 of the IAD is 4.2%.

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

The Company’s objective is to provide long-term capital growth and income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Asian and Australasian companies.

Learn more

  • Footnotes

    1 Enhanced dividends to be paid from revenues and distributable reserves as required.

    2 Dividend yield: The total declared and prospective dividends for the current financial year, expressed as a percentage of the trust’s value calculated at the last close price. The yield is indicative only and is not guaranteed.

    Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    The Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc invests in emerging and developing markets, where difficulties in relation to market liquidity, dealing, settlement and custody problems could arise.

    The use of borrowings may increase the volatility of the NAV and may reduce returns when asset values fall.

    The Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc uses derivatives for efficient portfolio management which may result in increased volatility in the NAV.

    Important information

    Data as at 31 August 2025 unless otherwise stated.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

    For more information on our products, please refer to the relevant Key Information Document (KID), Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive document (AIFMD), and the latest Annual or Half-Yearly Financial Reports. This information is available in the literature section.

    Further details of the Company’s Investment Policy and Risk and Investment Limits can be found in the Report of the Directors contained within the Company’s Annual Financial Report. If investors are unsure if this product is suitable for them, they should seek advice from a financial adviser.

    EMEA 4807309