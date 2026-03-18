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Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Please read the Investment risks and Footnotes at the bottom of the page.

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Overview

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Why consider the Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc?
  • A valuation-driven approach to identifying undervalued Asian franchises
  • A total return mindset with the aim of enhanced dividends*
  • A disciplined approach to gearing that aims to enhance returns

* Enhanced dividends to be paid from revenues and distributable reserves as required.

Investment objective

The Company’s objective is to provide long-term capital growth and income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Asian and Australasian companies. The Company aims to achieve growth in its net asset value (NAV) total return in excess of the Benchmark Index, the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index (total return, net of withholding tax, in sterling terms).

Further details of the investment trust’s Investment Policy and Risk and Investment Limits can be found in the Directors' Report contained within the investment trust’s Annual Financial Report.

Monthly factsheet

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Annual financial report 2025

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Quarterly update

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Half yearly financial report 2025

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How we invest

Asia is home to some of the world’s largest, most competitive and exciting companies. The Trust’s unconstrained approach allows the portfolio manager the flexibility to pick the best ideas from across this vast geographic region and react to changing market conditions.

By combining fundamental analysis and a focus on valuation, these experienced investors have been successful at identifying undervalued Asian franchises. The team’s ability to form different views from the market and patiently allow their investment theses to play out has been key to meeting the Trust’s objectives over the long term.

Key facts
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Financial calendar

Announcements Dividend payable Annual General Meeting
Half-Year End - 31 October
Half-yearly unaudited results published in January		 Year Ending 30 April 2025
November - First Interim
January - Second Interim
April - Third Interim		 September
Year End - 30 April
Annual financial results published in July/August		 Year Ending 30 April 2026
July - First Interim
October - Second Interim
January - Third Interim
April - Fourth Interim		  

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Performance

Standardised rolling 12-month performance (% growth)

Category 30.12.20
30.12.21		 30.12.21
30.12.22		 30.12.22
30.12.23		 30.12.23
30.12.24		 30.12.24
30.12.25
Ordinary Share Price 3.6 -1.1 -3.4 15.8 31.6
Net Asset Value 3.1 1.5 -2.6 12.4 26.5
MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index* -3.8 -9.6 0.0 14.0 23.2

Cumulative performance (% growth)
Ordinary share price performance figures have been calculated using daily closing prices with dividends reinvested. NAV performance figures have been calculated using daily NAV with dividends reinvested. The NAV used includes current period revenue and values debt at fair. The Benchmark performance shown is total return. The Benchmark performance figures are in sterling as at %%asAt%% unless otherwise stated. Standardised past performance figures are updated on a quarterly basis. Source: Morningstar. The benchmark index for this Investment Trust changed on 1 May 2015 from the MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan to the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan (both indices total return in sterling terms). The benchmark performance in the chart shows the returns for the current index only. Index returns are shown on a total return basis, with income reinvested net of withholding taxes. Before December 2020 Index returns were shown with income reinvested gross of withholding taxes.

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Transcript

A vibrant display of colourful hanging lanterns in various shapes and sizes, illuminated against a dark background. The lanterns feature intricate designs, including floral patterns and calligraphy, creating a warm and festive atmosphere.

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Invesco Asia Dragon: Gateway to untapped investment opportunities

Explore the growth potential of Asian markets and discover how Asia Dragon Trust seeks long term opportunities through active, research driven investing.
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Managers & directors

Fund managers

Company directors

Should you wish to contact a member of the Board of Directors, please email the Company Secretary. When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our Trust privacy notice (PDF) explains how we use and protect your personal data.

Literature

Proposed Articles of Association

Quarterly update

Asian & Emerging Market Equities Team – Quarterly insight

Ordinary shares - KID

Monthly factsheet

Annual financial report 2025

Auditor’s Statement of Circumstance

Half yearly financial report 2025

AIFMD Investor information

TCFD report

TCFD report

Kepler Trust Intellingence Research Note (View on Kepler website)

Edison group – Research Note (view on Edison website)

2025

2024

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2025

2024

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

Portfolio disclosure

Current Articles of Association

Schedule of Matters Reserved for the Board

Audit Committee Terms of Reference

Nomination Committee Terms of Reference

Management Engagement Committee Terms of Reference

Remuneration Committee Terms of Reference

Proposed Cancellation of the Share Premium Account 2017

 

Annual General Meeting documents

AGM proxy votes 2023

 

General Meeting

General Meeting Poll Results – 16 January 2025

 

Merger

Invesco Asia Trust plc announcement dated 28 October 2024

Circular to Invesco Asia Trust shareholders dated 18 December 2024

Invesco Asia Trust plc prospectus dated 18 December 2024

Invesco Asia Trust plc announcement dated 18 December 2024

View on Morningstar 

Mr N Rogan (Chairman)

Mr M Dobbs

Ms V Donegan

Ms M Madden

Ms Sternglass Noble

Ms S Rogerson

Mr J Will

Ms N Yuen

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  • When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations.
    The Trust privacy notice (PDF) explains how we use and protect your personal data.
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  • Footnotes

    Total Assets: The value of all assets held, less current liabilities, including income for the current year.

    Dividend Yield: The total declared and prospective dividends for the current financial year, expressed as a percentage of the trust’s value calculated at the last close price. The yield is indicative only and is not guaranteed.

    Estimated NAV: The net asset value is the value of the company’s assets, less any liabilities.

    Discount: The amount, expressed as a percentage by which the share price is less than the net asset value per share. Premium: The amount, expressed as a percentage, by which the share price is more than the net asset value per share.

    Figures are subject to rounding.
     

    Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    The Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc invests in emerging and developing markets, where difficulties in relation to market liquidity, dealing, settlement and custody problems could arise.

    The use of borrowings may increase the volatility of the NAV and may reduce returns when asset values fall.

    The Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc uses derivatives for efficient portfolio management which may result in increased volatility in the NAV.
     

    Important information

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

    For more information on our products, please refer to the relevant Key Information Document (KID), Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive document (AIFMD), and the latest Annual or Half-Yearly Financial Reports. This information is available in the literature section.

    Further details of the Company’s Investment Policy and Risk and Investment Limits can be found in the Report of the Directors contained within the Company’s Annual Financial Report.

    EMEA5072501/2025

     