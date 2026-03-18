Co-Head of Asian and Emerging Markets Equities Ian Hargreaves
* Enhanced dividends to be paid from revenues and distributable reserves as required.
The Company’s objective is to provide long-term capital growth and income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Asian and Australasian companies. The Company aims to achieve growth in its net asset value (NAV) total return in excess of the Benchmark Index, the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index (total return, net of withholding tax, in sterling terms).
Further details of the investment trust’s Investment Policy and Risk and Investment Limits can be found in the Directors' Report contained within the investment trust’s Annual Financial Report.
Asia is home to some of the world’s largest, most competitive and exciting companies. The Trust’s unconstrained approach allows the portfolio manager the flexibility to pick the best ideas from across this vast geographic region and react to changing market conditions.
By combining fundamental analysis and a focus on valuation, these experienced investors have been successful at identifying undervalued Asian franchises. The team’s ability to form different views from the market and patiently allow their investment theses to play out has been key to meeting the Trust’s objectives over the long term.
|Announcements
|Dividend payable
|Annual General Meeting
|Half-Year End - 31 October
Half-yearly unaudited results published in January
|Year Ending 30 April 2025
November - First Interim
January - Second Interim
April - Third Interim
|September
|Year End - 30 April
Annual financial results published in July/August
|Year Ending 30 April 2026
July - First Interim
October - Second Interim
January - Third Interim
April - Fourth Interim
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|Category
|30.12.20
30.12.21
|30.12.21
30.12.22
|30.12.22
30.12.23
|30.12.23
30.12.24
|30.12.24
30.12.25
|Ordinary Share Price
|3.6
|-1.1
|-3.4
|15.8
|31.6
|Net Asset Value
|3.1
|1.5
|-2.6
|12.4
|26.5
|MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index*
|-3.8
|-9.6
|0.0
|14.0
|23.2
Should you wish to contact a member of the Board of Directors, please email the Company Secretary. When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our Trust privacy notice (PDF) explains how we use and protect your personal data.
Kepler Trust Intellingence Research Note (View on Kepler website)
Edison group – Research Note (view on Edison website)
Current Articles of Association
Schedule of Matters Reserved for the Board
Audit Committee Terms of Reference
Nomination Committee Terms of Reference
Management Engagement Committee Terms of Reference
Remuneration Committee Terms of Reference
Proposed Cancellation of the Share Premium Account 2017
Annual General Meeting documents
General Meeting
General Meeting Poll Results – 16 January 2025
Merger
Invesco Asia Trust plc announcement dated 28 October 2024
Circular to Invesco Asia Trust shareholders dated 18 December 2024
Invesco Asia Trust plc prospectus dated 18 December 2024
Mr N Rogan (Chairman)
Ms M Madden
Ms S Rogerson
Mr J Will
Ms N Yuen
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