ICVC,Equity PERAGBZ
Invesco Asian Fund (UK)
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Deputy Fund Manager
Marc is a deputy fund manager in the Henley-based Asia & Emerging Markets Equities team. He joined the team as analyst in June 2021 covering Asian equities with a focus on Chinese markets, before becoming a deputy fund manager in 2025.
He began his career with JP Morgan as a credit analyst in December 2017. In March 2019, he joined UBS as an equity research analyst, covering European banks.
Marc holds a BBA in Financial Management from Sun Yat-sen University, an MSc in Financial Economics from Oxford University and is a CFA charterholder.
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