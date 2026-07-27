Change is a constant in financial services, and your ability to adapt can make all the difference. In this module, we take lessons from the fast-paced world of Formula One to explore how preparation, teamwork and rapid decision-making can help you respond effectively to change. Learn how to apply these insights to your daily decision-making, client relationships and business strategy to become a more adaptable financial adviser.
Learning objective one
Understand why adaptability is a critical soft skill, especially in fast-changing environments.
Learning objective two
Apply lessons from F1 strategy, including preparation, debriefing and teamwork, to help you respond to change.
Learning objective three
Identify ways to build adaptability into your client relationships, planning processes and team culture.
Watch training video
7 Videos
Earn CPD
After watching the video, complete the quiz below and provide your contact details to qualify for 30 minutes of structured CPD. Your certificate will be sent to you via email shortly afterwards.
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