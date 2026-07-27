Effective communication is at the heart of all great relationships. When things are going well, this skill can feel straightforward, however it’s when times are tough that it becomes more of a challenge, and high-quality communication is critical. This module provides you with the tools needed to transform the way you communicate and build the foundation of trust that is vital for a healthy adviser-client relationship.
Learning objective one
Apply the necessary steps to create a winning mindset, the precursor to great communication.
Learning objective two
Encourage your curiosity to seek continuous improvement in the way you communicate.
Learning objective three
Understand how to channel pressure to optimise the way you communicate in high-stake scenarios.
Watch training video
5 Videos
Earn CPD
After watching the video, complete the quiz below and provide your contact details to qualify for 30 minutes of structured CPD. Your certificate will be sent to you via email shortly afterwards.
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