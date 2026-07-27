Emotional Intelligence The art of communication

Effective communication is at the heart of all great relationships. When things are going well, this skill can feel straightforward, however it’s when times are tough  that it becomes more of a challenge, and high-quality communication is critical. This module provides you with the tools needed to transform the way you communicate and build the foundation of trust that is vital for a healthy adviser-client relationship.

Learning objective one

Apply the necessary steps to create a winning mindset, the precursor to great communication.

Learning objective two

Encourage your curiosity to seek continuous improvement in the way you communicate.

Learning objective three

Understand how to channel pressure to optimise the way you communicate in high-stake scenarios.

Watch training video

5 Videos

Earn CPD

After watching the video, complete the quiz below and provide your contact details to qualify for 30 minutes of structured CPD. Your certificate will be sent to you via email shortly afterwards.

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