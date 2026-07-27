While many financial advice firms focus on client acquisition, it’s important not to let client retention take a back seat. Surprisingly, the clients commonly at risk are often the very ones that are most valuable to us. This module discusses how to avoid client loss by attending to them in their hour of need: the ‘golden hour’.
Learning objective one
Identify the ‘anchor’ clients that are the most valuable, hardest to acquire and most painful to lose.
Learning objective two
Understand the reasons why clients commonly choose to move on from their existing financial adviser.
Learning objective three
Implement the necessary segmentation strategy and communication approach to best control client loss during the golden hour.
Watch training video
5 Videos
Earn CPD
After watching the video, complete the quiz below and provide your contact details to qualify for 30 minutes of structured CPD. Your certificate will be sent to you via email shortly afterwards.
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