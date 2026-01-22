Reassessing market concentration in the AI era

How QQQ relates to the conversation

Invesco QQQ ETF tracks the Nasdaq-100® Index, which includes 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. These companies span sectors such as Information Technology, Communication Services, and Consumer Discretionary, areas that often feature prominently in the ongoing adoption of digital and AI-enabled technologies.2

Because of its methodology, the Nasdaq-100 has often exhibited higher exposure to firms developing or enabling innovation. Examples within the index have included companies contributing to semiconductor design, cloud architecture, entertainment technologies, e-commerce platforms, and cybersecurity solutions. These examples are illustrative and not exhaustive, and the index’s composition will evolve over time.

For investors, this means that QQQ may offer access to companies at the forefront of technological change, while also carrying the structural reality that a relatively small number of large firms may influence index results.

Indeed, the “Magnificent Seven” stocks—Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Alphabet, Tesla, Nvidia, and Meta—are currently held in QQQ.3 That’s one reason why QQQ has generated respectable returns over the past five years, delivering an annualized return of 22.08% over the period, outperforming the 13.59% annualized return of the Russell 3000® Index, a benchmark considered representative of the U.S. stock market.4

