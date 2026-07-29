Why partner with us Harness opportunity in UK and European equities
UK and European equities have been out of favour for a long time and yet they offer access to many high quality, cash generative and diverse businesses at attractive valuations. There has been a major macroeconomic shift in Europe in 2025 with both fiscal and monetary policy stimulus now at work and we expect the equity markets to benefit over the long-term. Furthermore, UK & European equities offer excellent portfolio diversification.
Deep expertise
Our decades of experience enable us to identify resilient companies with strong return potential across both large- and small-caps.
Attractive valuations
UK and European equities trade at compelling levels versus global peers, giving investors access to quality and often highly cash-generative businesses at competitive valuations.
Diverse strategies
With a range of strategies offering a focus on income, total return and then also more concentrated portfolios across regions, we align with client goals while seizing opportunities in the Pan-European economy.
What we offer Featured funds
Frequently asked questions
UK and European equities are shares of companies that are publicly listed on stock exchanges across the region. Investing in European and UK equities allows investors to develop exposure to the European economy. They offer a potential for differentiation of risk and valuation opportunities. At Invesco this includes a broad range of countries.
The European market offers a unique opportunity to invest in some of the world’s largest and most innovative markets. They hold strong intra-regional trading, competition, and offer differentiated risks and returns compared to global counterparts.
At Invesco, we prefer a ‘quality transition’ (good companies to great companies) approach over a compounders (great companies that stay great) approach and over a macro approach (trying to time the market). This is because our analysis suggests that ‘quality transition’ help generate greater returns over the long term.
We continuously analyse the markets for valuations that we believe do not reflect the future prospects of the underlying companies. A key component of this research includes three-year IRR analysis for every portfolio holding and large index stock. We have no preconceived style bias towards stocks, sectors or countries, rather we look for the best investments at any point in time.
Latest insights
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European Equities Rethinking European equities: They aren’t just for diversification anymore3 July 2026
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Asian and emerging market equities Emerging markets: The forces shaping a potential multi year trend29 June 2026
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Investment Outlook Equities: A growing case for diversification1 December 2025
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Equities Stock picking for ‘income today, income tomorrow’ – A conversation on UK Equity3 October 2025
Discover more from Invesco
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EquitiesWith decades of experience and a global investment platform, we offer you a comprehensive and evolving range of active and passive equity investment solutions.
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Equity ETFs & Index FundsEnhance your portfolio with cost-effective and diversified equity ETFs, covering various regions, sectors, and investment themes.
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Systematic equitiesOur Invesco Quantitative Strategies (IQS) team uses cutting edge technologies and data driven insights to find the latest investment opportunities for clients.