Invesco Emerging Markets ex China Fund (UK)

Invesco Emerging Markets ex China Fund (UK)

An actively managed portfolio of around 45 companies across emerging markets (EM) for investors who prefer greater exposure to smaller EM equity markets with no direct China specific risk.

Why this fund?

There’s more to emerging markets than China

Many investors now have dedicated equity exposure to China. A growing number of them have expressed a desire to treat China separately when allocating to emerging market equities. This isn’t out of the ordinary: large individual markets are often removed from regional equities as they grow. By investing in an emerging market ex China fund, investors can achieve greater country and sector diversification, while reducing the specific political, regulatory and geostrategic risks associated with investing in China.

Gain greater exposure to smaller emerging markets

Reduce or exclude China-specific risks

Benefit from active, valuation-led investing

Why this fund?

Beyond the shadow of China lies a diverse opportunity set: each country comes with its own idiosyncrasies and inefficiencies, providing fertile ground for active stock pickers like us.

We tend to initiate positions in stocks temporarily out of favour, which increases the potential rewards without relying on undue optimism. We target a double-digit annualised return from each stock we buy, as we ride the transition from contrarian to popular. 

We seek to buy companies for less than they are worth and spend most of our time evaluating their ‘fair value’. Our valuation-led approach incorporates rigorous fundamental analysis, meaning we can identify the likely sources of mispricing and how our views differ from consensus. 

We favour net cash balance sheets as a form of insurance, should the investment case not play out as anticipated. Access the Invesco Emerging Markets ex-China Fund (UK) product page to view KIIDs and factsheets.

 
Find more about the fund

Fund managers

The team has been successfully investing in Asian and emerging market equities for over 20 years. James McDermottroe and Charles Bond manage the fund’s stock selection. They have a combined investment experience of more than 25 years.

  • James%20McDermottroe%20,%20Fund%20manager

    “Emerging market equities offer a substantial opportunity set for active investors – with or without China.”

    James McDermottroe , Fund manager

FAQs

Chinese equities have taken an ever-greater slice of the emerging markets pie over the years. While only around 5% of the MSCI Emerging Markets index consisted of Chinese equities 20 years ago, they make up around 27% of the index as at December 2024.

China’s growing dominance in widely followed emerging market benchmarks has caused investors to worry about concentration risks. Combined with investors becoming more wary of China-specific risks, this has fuelled demand for products that can limit their exposure to the world’s second biggest economy.

Historically, a growing middle class has been a strong indicator of a country’s future economic growth. As the middle class in emerging market countries expands, companies are expected to benefit from growing consumer purchasing power and shifts in spending patterns. Moreover, emerging markets are trading at a significant discount relative to developed markets and world markets, buoyed by strong fundamentals and a number of economies that are at an early stage in their cycle.

You can invest in emerging market stock markets by investing in actively managed mutual funds or exchange traded funds (ETFs). Invesco offers a broad range of actively managed funds and ETFs.

  • The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange-rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. The Fund invests in emerging and developing markets, where there is potential for a decrease in market liquidity, which may mean that it is not easy to buy or sell securities. There may also be difficulties in dealing and settlement, and custody problems could arise. The Fund typically has a concentrated number of holdings and may have a higher degree of risk than a Fund which invests in a broader range of holdings. The Fund may use derivatives (complex instruments) in an attempt to reduce the overall risk of its investments, reduce the costs of investing and/or generate additional capital or income, although this may not be achieved. The use of such complex instruments may result in greater fluctuations of the value of the Fund. The Manager, however, will ensure that the use of derivatives within the Fund does not materially alter the overall risk profile of the Fund.

  • Data is as at 30.06.2025 and sourced from Invesco unless otherwise stated. This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. For the most up to date information on our funds, please refer to the relevant fund and share class-specific Key Investor Information Documents, the Supplementary Information Document, the financial reports and the Prospectus, which are available using the contact details shown.

    EMEA4617199/2025