Spotlight on the Retirement Income Advice Review

Strategies used in the accumulation phase of retirement are unlikely to be appropriate for the decumulation stage. The Retirement Income Advice Review is another step towards encouraging advisers to build a more robust process for suitability, specifically aimed at the drawdown stage of an individual’s retirement journey.
In the brochure below, we ask two of our experts – Graham Hook and Georgina Taylor – to discuss the important aspects and outcomes of The Retirement Income Advice review. Our regulatory expert, Graham Hook, gives his views on the Retirement Income Advice Review and the elements that advisors should focus on. Next, Georgina Taylor, Invesco’s Head of Multi-Asset Strategies, UK, shares her thoughts on how the advice review is influencing Invesco’s approach to decumulation strategies.
In this regular piece, Ben Gutteridge recaps the key headlines from the previous quarter and highlight any short-term impact they’ve had on investment performance.
The 4-Life framework helps put in place a robust retirement plan that explicitly addresses the risks people are increasingly facing as they seek to take control of their retirement path. Find out more.
