Scott Wolle is Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Invesco Solutions. In this role, he oversees multiple related capabilities, including macro investing, systematic equities, and portfolio advisory. Within macro investing, his portfolio management responsibilities span risk parity, dynamic multi-factor, commodities, and various derivatives-based strategies.

Mr. Wolle joined Invesco in 1999 as an analyst and portfolio manager. Along with four other portfolio managers, he founded the Global Strategies investment team (formerly known as the Global Asset Allocation team) in 2000. In 2005, Mr. Wolle was promoted to CIO of the team, where he managed industry-leading risk parity and commodities strategies. His responsibilities expanded in 2020 when Invesco combined all of the firm’s systematic and factor investing teams under his leadership, and again in 2023 when Invesco Investment Solutions moved under his purview. Mr. Wolle has been featured in Barron's and quoted in multiple publications, including the Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal. He began his investment management career in 1991 with Bank of America.

Mr. Wolle earned a BS degree, magna cum laude, in finance from Virginia Tech and an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, with the distinction of Fuqua Scholar. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.