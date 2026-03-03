Working to help your team win

Enhance your business
Grow your practice, optimize your team’s performance, and drive efficiencies in a complex environment with our research-based programs.
Financial professional teams and practices are constantly evolving, often posing a challenge for making compensation decisions.
Our approach to compensation and rewarding talent rests on four consistent virtues that may be implemented with any team.
Our model looks at the three critical areas of your people strategy — how you reward, manage, and retain talent.
When considering your compensation design, we believe it should be dynamic, but it should also be anchored within a structure comprising four virtues:
Once an appropriate structure is established, we often suggest a compensation model we call “yours, mine, and ours.” In a 12-to-14-month test, you and your prospective partner(s) test drive your new structure without disrupting your respective practices. This is designed to work over two phases:
Visit pages 3 and 4 in our “Crafting a Winning People Strategy Toolkit” brochure1 to find out more about our ideas for compensation design and structure, and read the full brochure to see how it might help you grow your business.
Research, tools, and resources designed to help you benchmark your practice, build a reliable pipeline of new clients, generate efficiencies, and build your clients’ confidence.
Grow your practice, optimize your team’s performance, and drive efficiencies in a complex environment with our research-based programs.
Elevate your client interactions with the support of our time-tested client-management strategies, insights, research, and resources.
Strengthen your investment process and client outcomes with our wide range of products, expert guidance, and portfolio management tools.
