Implementing wealth management plans

Enhance your business
Grow your practice, optimize your team’s performance, and drive efficiencies in a complex environment with our research-based programs.
Evolving from portfolio management to comprehensive wealth management may be complex in design and implementation.
A checklist may serve as a simple solution to what financial professionals may perceive as a complicated situation.
We've crafted a wealth management checklist built to help ensure you deliver on the promise you made to your clients.
According to data from Phoenix Marketing International and Cerulli Associates,1 clients want to go beyond investment management and partner with a financial professional who can help them manage their overall wealth. This, in our view, poses a challenge for us, with a need to evolve from portfolio to wealth management, and we often position ourselves as wealth managers without fully implementing a plan. This not only likely becomes a disservice to the client, but it may also contribute to a poor reputation for our industry.
While failure to launch a proper plan may skew potential clients to distrust our very industry, it may also create opportunities for financial professionals to attract and retain clients by simply implementing a comprehensive wealth management plan. Our team has created a checklist built to help you remain on track and follow through:
Visit pages 17 - 24 in our “Crafting a High-Performance Practice Toolkit” brochure3 to find out more about our ideas for wealth management planning, and read the full brochure to see how it might help you grow your business.
Research, tools, and resources designed to help you benchmark your practice, build a reliable pipeline of new clients, generate efficiencies, and build your clients’ confidence.
Elevate your client interactions with the support of our time-tested client-management strategies, insights, research, and resources.
Strengthen your investment process and client outcomes with our wide range of products, expert guidance, and portfolio management tools.
