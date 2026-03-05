Implementing wealth management plans

The challenge: Transitioning management styles

According to data from Phoenix Marketing International and Cerulli Associates,1 clients want to go beyond investment management and partner with a financial professional who can help them manage their overall wealth. This, in our view, poses a challenge for us, with a need to evolve from portfolio to wealth management, and we often position ourselves as wealth managers without fully implementing a plan. This not only likely becomes a disservice to the client, but it may also contribute to a poor reputation for our industry.

Our solution: A wealth management checklist

While failure to launch a proper plan may skew potential clients to distrust our very industry, it may also create opportunities for financial professionals to attract and retain clients by simply implementing a comprehensive wealth management plan. Our team has created a checklist built to help you remain on track and follow through:

Step 1: Overview and discovery. Share your team’s wealth management processes and determine your client’s challenges, risk tolerance, and goals. From there, you will create a documented, comprehensive plan.

Evaluate your client's current assets against their timeline and objectives, along with any persisting challenges. Step 3: Portfolio management implementation. This is where you finalize your plan — rebalance the strategy where needed, have final discussions with your client, and hear the recommendations of the portfolio management team.

Place your client in their appropriate segment and rank in order to determine the services they'll receive, then begin onboarding them. Step 5: Wealth management plan implementation. Meet with your client's financial professional team in an effort to create and align on a wealth tracker. Then start implementing your plan.

Step 4: Resource allocation and onboarding experience. Place your client in their appropriate segment and rank in order to determine the services they'll receive, then begin onboarding them.

Step 5: Wealth management plan implementation. Meet with your client's financial professional team in an effort to create and align on a wealth tracker. Then start implementing your plan.

Step 6: Platinum Client service standards. If this is a Platinum Client,2 be sure to maintain the relationship with regular check-in meetings, recognizing their birthdays, and inviting them to seminars that might elevate their experience.

Visit pages 17 - 24 in our “Crafting a High-Performance Practice Toolkit” brochure3 to find out more about our ideas for wealth management planning, and read the full brochure to see how it might help you grow your business.

Ready to implement your plans?