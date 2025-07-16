This normalised rate environment represents a generational shift for portfolio managers. Sovereign institutions are subsequently updating their capital market assumptions, risk models, and strategic asset allocations to accommodate this new reality. Central banks predominantly anticipate a more flexible Federal Reserve (50%). However, sovereign wealth funds show more divided expectations.

Structural challenges to portfolio diversification

The combination of geopolitical shifts and interest rate normalisation has also prompted a structural reassessment of diversification. In today’s higher-inflation, higher-rate environment, equities and bonds are increasingly correlated, diminishing fixed income’s effectiveness as a diversification tool.

These shifts are driving a broader re-evaluation of how diversification is achieved. Infrastructure, private credit, and market-neutral strategies are frequently cited as key components for revising the toolkit. One APAC-based sovereign wealth fund noted, “Traditional government bonds no longer provide effective equity risk protection. We've pivoted toward private credit markets and non-directional strategies to build more robust portfolios.”

With these factors now more deeply embedded in market dynamics, respondents are building portfolios that can flex across cycles, incorporating a broader array of return sources and risk mitigators than in previous decades.

Rethinking fixed income

As interest rates have normalised and asset correlations have shifted, sovereign wealth funds are reassessing the role of fixed income in their portfolios, deploying allocations in more dynamic and multifaceted ways.

The 2025 study shows 24% of sovereign wealth funds (on a net basis) plan to increase their fixed income exposure, making it the second most favored asset class behind infrastructure, as shown in the chart below. This renewed interest reflects two primary drivers: the restoration of meaningful yield and the broader redefinition of fixed income's role.

Higher base rates have restored fixed income's return potential after years of compression. "The credit spectrum currently offers more attractive risk-adjusted returns than public equity markets," suggested one Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund.

These findings point to a new role for fixed income which is less about traditional risk-off positioning, and more about strategic adaptability. Sovereign institutions are not simply returning to fixed income; they are redesigning its function in response to changing market structures, portfolio liquidity needs, and recalibrated risk-return assumptions.

Infrastructure and fixed income top the list of assets favored by sovereign wealth funds

Net allocation intentions to increase or decrease in the last five years, cited by sovereign wealth funds