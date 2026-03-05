Dynamic client review meetings

The challenge: Personalizing client review meetings

In our team’s survey of 1,000 investors, we found that clients want to see progress and mutual preparation when it comes to review meetings. They don’t want to feel like just another number. They want a comprehensive summary of their financial year, less jargon, and active listening to their personal needs.1

Our solution: The right questions in the right order

In our experience, there’s a better chance of getting the full scope of your clients’ needs when you ask the right questions in the right order. The four-point review meeting conversation guide in our "Priceless Toolkit" brochure2 is designed to help your meeting flow and remain productive:

History. Changes since the last meeting (investor confidence, financial emergencies, etc.)

Changes since the last meeting (investor confidence, financial emergencies, etc.) Transitions . Changes happening right now (life events, work life, financial goal obstacles).

. Changes happening right now (life events, work life, financial goal obstacles). Principles . How the client feels about their finances (weak links, market volatility, challenges).

. How the client feels about their finances (weak links, market volatility, challenges). Goals. What clients want their money to do for them (investment goal changes, long-term goals, life aspirations).

Visit pages 10-15 in our “Priceless Toolkit" brochure2 to find out more about our ideas for effective client communications, and read the full brochure to see how it might help improve your client-financial professional relationships.

Ready to get your clients back on track?