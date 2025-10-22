Investing Basics How QQQ can fit into your portfolio
Key takeaways
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QQQ provides diversified exposure to the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq, offering investors access to market-leading growth companies without individual stock selection.
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The fund has historically outperformed the S&P 500 but comes with higher volatility and a focus on the Information Technology sector.1
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QQQ may serve multiple portfolio roles from large-cap growth allocation to thematic investing, making it something investors with long-term horizons who can tolerate increased price fluctuations might want to consider.
Invesco QQQ ETF is often chosen by investors seeking exposure to leading growth companies.
This article explores QQQ’s potential benefits and how it can be strategically integrated into investment portfolios, highlighting its features, practical applications, and considerations for different investor types.
Why consider QQQ?
In a nutshell, QQQ offers exposure to the Nasdaq-100® Index, which contains the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq. With a track record of more than 25 years and assets of $363.0 billion, QQQ is the fifth-largest ETF in the U.S. based on AUM.2
Over the past 10 years, QQQ has often outpaced the S&P 500® Index—a broad U.S. equity benchmark. This performance reflects its focus on innovative, market-leading companies.
QQQ has historically outperformed over the past decade
How QQQ can be used in a portfolio
QQQ can serve multiple roles depending on investors’ investment strategy and risk tolerance.
- Large-cap or core exposure: As a large-cap growth allocation, it provides exposure to established companies with strong growth potential. For investors seeking core equity exposure, QQQ offers a focused approach to market-leading firms.
- Exposure to market leaders: QQQ’s holdings are dominated by influential companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia, with top sectors including Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary. These companies often drive market trends and potentially offer investors exposure to long-term structural growth trends.
- Thematic exposure without stock picking: QQQ's focus on the Nasdaq-100 Index allows investors to access companies at the forefront of trends like artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation without the need to research and select individual stocks. This may be particularly valuable for investors who want exposure to technology-focused companies but prefer the diversification of an ETF structure.
Key considerations and trade-offs
While QQQ's focus on innovation and market-leading companies offers compelling growth potential, it's important to understand the trade-offs that come with this approach.
- Higher potential volatility: Although QQQ has outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 10 years, it was more volatile.3 A long-term strategy may help, as staying invested may help mitigate short-term volatility and benefit from the companies’ potential sustained growth.
- Tech sector focus: Investors should be aware QQQ had 62.42%4 of its portfolio in the Information Technology sector, in part because its tracking index follows the 100 largest nonfinancial companies on the Nasdaq, home to some of the world’s largest innovative tech leaders.
The bottom line
QQQ may be an attractive vehicle for investors seeking exposure to leading growth companies and innovation trends. And it can be a versatile portfolio addition for large-cap growth, core equity exposure, or thematic investing without stock selection.
As always, though, investors should carefully consider their investment goals and risk tolerance. QQQ’s historical volatility means investors should be prepared for price swings. A long-term investment horizon can help ride out volatility while potentially benefiting from innovative companies' growth.
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Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
All returns are based off NAV. Returns are cumulative unless otherwise noted.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional/financial consultant before making any investment decisions.
The opinions expressed are those of the authors, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. ETFs are subject to risks similar to those of stocks. Investments focus in a particular sector, such as technology, are subject to greater risks and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversiﬁed investments.
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