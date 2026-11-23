The rapid evolution of AI, from generative chatbots to agentic AI that can carry out multistep tasks, has captivated global attention, with prominent companies like NVIDIA and Microsoft often dominating the conversation due to their significant contributions to AI infrastructure and applications.

The AI landscape is vast, though, with numerous companies within the Nasdaq-100 Index employing AI in less publicized but intriguing ways. These innovations are not only transforming their respective industries but also offering potential opportunities for investors seeking exposure to cutting-edge advancements.

Fortinet: Revolutionizing cybersecurity

In an era where cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, Fortinet has become a leader by integrating AI into its cybersecurity solutions. Fortinet is best known for its firewall and network and cloud security solutions. In particular, the company’s FortiAI capabilities bring generative and agentic AI to its security platform, helping security teams investigate incidents, triage alerts, and automate responses.1 This proactive approach helps allow Fortinet to identify and neutralize cyber threats swiftly, enhancing the security posture of organizations worldwide.

By automating complex security tasks, Fortinet’s AI integration not only helps improve efficiency but also can reduce the potential for human error in critical cybersecurity operations.

Cadence Design Systems: Using AI to design the chips behind AI

Cadence Design Systems makes software that engineers use to design semiconductors and electronic systems. As chips grow more complex, the company has built AI into its design tools. Its AI Super Agents can interpret an engineer’s design goals, break them into tasks, and work through steps such as writing and verifying chip designs, while engineers stay in control of key decisions.2

In October 2026, Cadence introduced its Maestro AI Model Portfolio, a set of AI models built specifically for chip and system design, to power these agents.3 As demand for AI chips grows, tools that help engineers design them faster may become increasingly important.

Palantir Technologies: Empowering data-driven decisions

Palantir Technologies specializes in data analytics platforms augmented with AI capabilities, enabling organizations to glean actionable insights from complex datasets. Its solutions, including its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) along with the Foundry and Gotham platforms, are instrumental across various sectors, including defense, healthcare, and finance, supporting predictive analytics and informed decision-making processes. AIP helps organizations connect AI models to their own data and day-to-day operations.

By leveraging AI, Palantir can enhance the ability of organizations to interpret data patterns, forecast trends, and make strategic decisions with greater confidence.

AppLovin Corporation: Transforming mobile advertising

AppLovin utilizes AI to help revolutionize mobile advertising, optimizing user acquisition and monetization strategies for app developers. The company’s AI models analyze user behavior to deliver personalized ad experiences, aiming to increase engagement and revenue for clients.

By tailoring advertisements to individual user preferences, AppLovin seeks to enhance the effectiveness of marketing campaigns, benefiting both developers and end-users. Its advertising platform, AppLovin Ads, is powered by Axon, the company’s AI recommendation system. In June 2026, AppLovin opened the platform to all advertisers, expanding its reach beyond mobile games to businesses such as online retailers.4

Broadcom: Powering AI infrastructure with advanced hardware

It’s not just NVIDIA in semiconductors. For example, Broadcom plays a crucial role in the AI ecosystem by supplying custom chips and networking equipment essential for AI infrastructure. The company’s hardware solutions are integral to data centers and cloud services, facilitating efficient AI processing and scalability.

As the demand for AI applications grows, Broadcom’s contributions help ensure that the necessary computational power and connectivity are in place to support advanced AI functionalities.

Investing in AI's still dynamic future

While industry giants like NVIDIA, Microsoft, and a handful of others are often highlighted for their AI advancements, numerous other companies within the Nasdaq-100 are making significant strides by integrating AI into their operations in innovative ways.

These firms are not only transforming their industries but also contributing to the broader AI revolution. Investors seeking to participate in this dynamic landscape can consider Invesco QQQ ETF, which offers exposure to these and other pioneering companies within the Nasdaq-100.