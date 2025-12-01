From chips to helping users analyze large amounts of data, AI is increasingly everywhere—and QQQ holds companies innovating across the spectrum.

Why the infrastructure matters

While consumer AI products may change quickly, the infrastructure that makes them possible has often proved more durable, for a few reasons:

The chips that run AI require generational engineering cycles

The design software behind chip architecture is deeply embedded and often mission-critical

The cloud services that handle AI training and storage are essential

Rather than trying to pick one winner in the race to build or apply AI, QQQ spreads exposure across multiple potential enablers of long-term AI growth. That means investors don’t have to decide between semiconductors, software, or cloud platforms—they can gain access to all three.

In other words, while the end products of AI may evolve rapidly, the foundational tools, platforms, and computing layers have tended to endure—especially when demand for AI has accelerated across sectors like defense, energy, and entertainment.

Beyond buzzwords: QQQ's diversified AI reach

While semiconductor leader Nvidia remains one of QQQ’s largest holdings, the ETF’s broader portfolio includes companies many investors may not associate with AI at first—like Cadence Design Systems, which provides the software underlying advanced chip design, or Autodesk, whose modeling tools use AI to help supercharge design for industries like architecture and film.

The common thread is that these “behind-the-scenes” businesses help other innovators create, test, and deploy intelligence at scale. Whether it’s enabling the next generation of chips or securing the data AI runs on, these foundational companies have been essential to the AI ecosystem, which could power next-gen intelligence.

AI has moved from concept to utility. It’s now driving innovation in areas like medical diagnosis, fraud detection, logistics, and productivity software. And behind every “smart” moment are components—chips, cloud servers, simulation engines, security protocols—designed and managed by some of the world’s most advanced companies.

QQQ can give investors diversified exposure to the backbone that supports AI—not just the apps and headlines, but the broader supply chain making intelligence possible.