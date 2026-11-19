Markets and Economy Above the Noise: 10 things investors can be thankful for
Key takeaways
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Tariffs, wars, higher rates, and inflation threatened economic expansion, yet the global economy grew, with the International Monetary Fund expecting 3.1% growth in 2026 and 3.4% in 2027.
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Earnings have been running roughly 32% above a year ago, more than 80% of companies beat earnings estimates, and all 11 S&P 500 sectors have reported year-over-year earnings growth.
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Market performance has broadened. The other 493 S&P 500 companies have outperformed the Magnificent Seven. The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index is up roughly 17% this year.
My monthly Above the Noise articles typically focus on separating the market signals that matter from the daily drumbeat of headlines and concerns. Thanksgiving seems like a good time to widen that lens. There’s always something for investors to worry about, but there’s also plenty to be thankful for.
1. The economy has been remarkably hard to knock down.
Tariffs, wars, higher interest rates, inflation, and repeated bouts of uncertainty have all threatened the expansion, yet the global economy continues to grow. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects global growth of roughly 3.1% in 2026 and 3.4% in 2027.1 Resilience may not generate many headlines, but it has been one of the defining features of this cycle.
2. Corporate America has continued to make a lot of money.
With most S&P 500 companies having reported third-quarter results, earnings are running roughly 32% above the levels a year ago, with more than 80% of companies beating earnings estimates.2 Earnings strength hasn’t been limited to technology. All 11 S&P 500 sectors are reporting year-over-year earnings growth, with seven of the 11 delivering double-digit growth.3
3. Stock prices have had earnings behind them.
It’s easy to conclude that strong markets simply reflect investors paying increasingly expensive prices. But much of the market’s recent advance has been supported by rising corporate profits. The forward price-to-earnings ratio of the S&P 500 recently stood at around 18 times earnings, below both its five- and 10-year averages.4
4. Market performance has broadened.
One of the healthier developments in 2026 has been the broadening of market leadership. The market was no longer carried by just a handful of mega-cap technology companies. The other 493 companies in the S&P 500 have outperformed the Magnificent Seven, international stocks have outperformed the US, and the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index is up roughly 17% this year.5
Perhaps most encouragingly, the broader market has held up even as many of the previously high-flying artificial intelligence-related technology stocks have experienced rolling waves of pressure.6 Investors haven’t simply abandoned stocks. They’ve increasingly found opportunities elsewhere. That’s a healthier backdrop to me than a market dependent on a small group of technology leaders.
5. Energy markets have been returning to balance.
Persian Gulf crude oil flows have recovered to roughly 82% of their prewar level, helping ease concerns about a prolonged supply disruption.7 At the same time, demand growth has slowed as higher prices weigh on consumption and the global economy has become more energy efficient. The combination of recovering supply and moderating demand suggests that energy markets have been gradually returning to balance.
6. Inflation expectations have remained remarkably well anchored.
We’ve experienced a pandemic, supply chain disruptions, tariffs, wars, and enormous commodity price swings without returning to the entrenched inflation psychology of the 1970s. Longer-term US inflation expectations have generally remained between 2% – 2.5%.8 That gives policymakers considerably more flexibility than they may have if businesses and consumers had begun expecting persistently high inflation.
7. The global economic pie has become extraordinarily large.
The global economy produced roughly $118 trillion of goods and services in 2025, nearly 90 times its nominal size in 1960, when global gross domestic product (GDP) was about $1.4 trillion.9 Decades of economic growth, innovation, and rising productivity have created vastly more global income and output. It seems like we spend a lot of time debating whether growth next year will be 2% or 3% and not nearly enough time appreciating what decades of compounding economic progress have accomplished.
8. Billions of people have climbed the economic ladder.
In 1990, approximately 2.3 billion people lived in extreme poverty. Today that number is roughly 800 million, despite substantial growth in the world’s population.10 Meanwhile, nearly three-quarters of the global population now lives in middle-income countries.11 Progress is incomplete, but the improvement in global living standards has been extraordinary.
9. Technology allows us to do more with less.
Most of the world’s population uses the internet, giving billions of people access to information, markets, and services that were unimaginable a generation ago. Artificial intelligence could represent another step change by dramatically reducing the cost of producing and accessing intelligence. Investors may naturally focus on who will win the AI race, but the larger story may ultimately be what technology allows everyone else to accomplish.
10. Capitalism continued to reinvent itself.
Consider how dramatically the corporate landscape has changed. In 2000, today’s dominant technology companies were either much smaller or, in several cases, didn’t exist. Capital has continually migrated toward new technologies, industries, and solutions. Creative destruction can be uncomfortable, but it’s also why new sources of productivity, profits, and investment opportunities have continued to emerge.
There’s always something for investors to worry about, but Thanksgiving is a good reminder that there is also much to appreciate. Most of all, we’re thankful to our clients for their continued trust, partnership, and perspective. We wish you and your families a happy Thanksgiving.
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Important information
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Image: Jill Chen / Stocksy / Adobe Stock
All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments cannot be made directly in an index.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
Artificial intelligence (AI) technology companies are sensitive to specific risks such as small markets, business cycle changes, economic growth, technological progress, obsolescence, and regulation. These companies may have limited products, markets, resources, or personnel, making their securities more volatile, especially for smaller start-ups. Rapid technological changes can adversely affect their results. AI companies often rely on patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets to protect their technology, but there’s no guarantee these protections will be sufficient. Significant research and development (R&D) spending doesn’t ensure product or service success.
Businesses in the energy sector may be adversely affected by foreign, federal, or state regulations governing energy production, distribution, and sale, as well as supply and demand for energy resources. Short-term volatility in energy prices may cause share price fluctuations.
Forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a variant of a company’s price-to-earnings ratio and is calculated by dividing the company’s current share price by its expected earnings, usually for the next 12 months or the next full fiscal year.
Gross domestic product (GDP) is a broad indicator of a region’s economic activity, measuring the monetary value of all the finished goods and services produced in that region over a specified time period.
In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic, and political conditions.
Inflation is the rate at which the general price level for goods and services is increasing.
The International Monetary Fund is a global organization that supports economic policies that promote financial stability and monetary cooperation.
Investments focused on a particular industry or sector are subject to greater risk and can be more impacted by market volatility than more diversified investments.
The MSCI EAFE Index is an unmanaged index designed to represent the performance of large- and mid-cap securities across developed markets, including countries in Europe, Australasia, and the Far East, and excluding the US and Canada.
The Magnificent 7 stocks refer to Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla.
Many products and services offered in technology-related industries are subject to rapid obsolescence, which may lower the value of the issuers.
References to specific companies aren’t buy/sell recommendations.
The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.
The S&P 500® Equal Weight Index is the equally weighted version of the S&P 500® Index.
The S&P 500® Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US stock market.
The S&P 500® Information Technology Index includes stocks in the S&P 500 Index classified as information technology companies based on the Global Industry Classification Standard methodology. The index is market-cap weighted.
Within economic theory, creative destruction describes how innovation can break down long-standing arrangements and revolutionize economic structures.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of Nov. 18, 2026. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
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