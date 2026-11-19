My monthly Above the Noise articles typically focus on separating the market signals that matter from the daily drumbeat of headlines and concerns. Thanksgiving seems like a good time to widen that lens. There’s always something for investors to worry about, but there’s also plenty to be thankful for.

1. The economy has been remarkably hard to knock down.

Tariffs, wars, higher interest rates, inflation, and repeated bouts of uncertainty have all threatened the expansion, yet the global economy continues to grow. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects global growth of roughly 3.1% in 2026 and 3.4% in 2027.1 Resilience may not generate many headlines, but it has been one of the defining features of this cycle.

2. Corporate America has continued to make a lot of money.

With most S&P 500 companies having reported third-quarter results, earnings are running roughly 32% above the levels a year ago, with more than 80% of companies beating earnings estimates.2 Earnings strength hasn’t been limited to technology. All 11 S&P 500 sectors are reporting year-over-year earnings growth, with seven of the 11 delivering double-digit growth.3

3. Stock prices have had earnings behind them.

It’s easy to conclude that strong markets simply reflect investors paying increasingly expensive prices. But much of the market’s recent advance has been supported by rising corporate profits. The forward price-to-earnings ratio of the S&P 500 recently stood at around 18 times earnings, below both its five- and 10-year averages.4

4. Market performance has broadened.

One of the healthier developments in 2026 has been the broadening of market leadership. The market was no longer carried by just a handful of mega-cap technology companies. The other 493 companies in the S&P 500 have outperformed the Magnificent Seven, international stocks have outperformed the US, and the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index is up roughly 17% this year.5

Perhaps most encouragingly, the broader market has held up even as many of the previously high-flying artificial intelligence-related technology stocks have experienced rolling waves of pressure.6 Investors haven’t simply abandoned stocks. They’ve increasingly found opportunities elsewhere. That’s a healthier backdrop to me than a market dependent on a small group of technology leaders.

5. Energy markets have been returning to balance.

Persian Gulf crude oil flows have recovered to roughly 82% of their prewar level, helping ease concerns about a prolonged supply disruption.7 At the same time, demand growth has slowed as higher prices weigh on consumption and the global economy has become more energy efficient. The combination of recovering supply and moderating demand suggests that energy markets have been gradually returning to balance.

6. Inflation expectations have remained remarkably well anchored.

We’ve experienced a pandemic, supply chain disruptions, tariffs, wars, and enormous commodity price swings without returning to the entrenched inflation psychology of the 1970s. Longer-term US inflation expectations have generally remained between 2% – 2.5%.8 That gives policymakers considerably more flexibility than they may have if businesses and consumers had begun expecting persistently high inflation.

7. The global economic pie has become extraordinarily large.

The global economy produced roughly $118 trillion of goods and services in 2025, nearly 90 times its nominal size in 1960, when global gross domestic product (GDP) was about $1.4 trillion.9 Decades of economic growth, innovation, and rising productivity have created vastly more global income and output. It seems like we spend a lot of time debating whether growth next year will be 2% or 3% and not nearly enough time appreciating what decades of compounding economic progress have accomplished.

8. Billions of people have climbed the economic ladder.

In 1990, approximately 2.3 billion people lived in extreme poverty. Today that number is roughly 800 million, despite substantial growth in the world’s population.10 Meanwhile, nearly three-quarters of the global population now lives in middle-income countries.11 Progress is incomplete, but the improvement in global living standards has been extraordinary.

9. Technology allows us to do more with less.

Most of the world’s population uses the internet, giving billions of people access to information, markets, and services that were unimaginable a generation ago. Artificial intelligence could represent another step change by dramatically reducing the cost of producing and accessing intelligence. Investors may naturally focus on who will win the AI race, but the larger story may ultimately be what technology allows everyone else to accomplish.

10. Capitalism continued to reinvent itself.

Consider how dramatically the corporate landscape has changed. In 2000, today’s dominant technology companies were either much smaller or, in several cases, didn’t exist. Capital has continually migrated toward new technologies, industries, and solutions. Creative destruction can be uncomfortable, but it’s also why new sources of productivity, profits, and investment opportunities have continued to emerge.

There’s always something for investors to worry about, but Thanksgiving is a good reminder that there is also much to appreciate. Most of all, we’re thankful to our clients for their continued trust, partnership, and perspective. We wish you and your families a happy Thanksgiving.