Access Invesco's fundamental active strategies while still benefitting from more streamlined levels of customization.

Customizable investments

SMAs allow advisors to customize portfolios, manage exposure to specific companies or sectors, and incorporate client values and objectives for tailored outcomes.

Transparency and portability

Traditional active SMAs provide transparent, professionally managed security ownership aligned to stated objectives, with in-kind portability for flexible transfers.

Tax-smart optionality

Direct security ownership enables personalized tax strategies, including tax-loss harvesting, while advisor platforms may offer systemic tools to help minimize realized capital gains.

Empowering tax efficiency through direct security ownership

SMAs can deliver traditional active strategies either by providing a model portfolio to a third-party platform (model delivery) or by having the asset manager directly manage the account (manager traded). SMA benefits are direct ownership of the underlying securities offered through domestic, international, global stocks, and real estate options.

SMA   Benchmark Category   Fact sheet
Comstock SMA Russell 1000 Value Index U.S. Equity Fact sheet
Diversified Dividend SMA Russell 1000 Value Index U.S. Equity Fact sheet
Growth and Income SMA Russell 1000 Value Index U.S. Equity Fact sheet
Large Cap Core SMA S&P 500 Index U.S. Equity Fact sheet
Mid Cap Core SMA Russell Midcap Index U.S. Equity Fact sheet
Mid Cap Growth SMA Russell Midcap Growth Index U.S. Equity Fact sheet
Small Cap Core SMA Russell 2000 Index U.S. Equity Fact sheet
SMA Benchmark Category  Fact sheet
EQV International Equity ADR SMA MSCI ACWI ex USA Index International Equity Fact sheet
Global SMA MSCI ACWI Growth Index International Equity Fact sheet
International Core Equity ADR SMA Not available International Equity Not available
International Growth ADR SMA MSCI ACWI ex USA Growth Index International Equity Fact sheet
SMA Benchmark Category     Fact sheet
SteelPath Focused MLP SMA Alerian MLP Total Return Index Sector / Specialty Fact sheet
U.S. Real Estate Securities SMA   FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index Sector / Specialty Fact sheet

Explore our SMA solutions

Whether you’re looking for active or passive, fixed income or equities, Custom SMAs by Invesco let you create tailored, tax-smart portfolios for any client goal.

Unlock the power of personalization

Custom SMAs by Invesco empower advisors to deliver the tailored solutions and tax-smart portfolios clients expect from their advisors.

FIXED INCOME SMAS
Explore fixed income solutions

See how we're delivering customization and tax optimization to align with investors' maturity, duration, geography, and values goals.

Explore our fixed income SMAs

