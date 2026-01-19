Customizable investments
SMAs allow advisors to customize portfolios, manage exposure to specific companies or sectors, and incorporate client values and objectives for tailored outcomes.
Transparency and portability
Traditional active SMAs provide transparent, professionally managed security ownership aligned to stated objectives, with in-kind portability for flexible transfers.
Tax-smart optionality
Direct security ownership enables personalized tax strategies, including tax-loss harvesting, while advisor platforms may offer systemic tools to help minimize realized capital gains.
Empowering tax efficiency through direct security ownership
SMAs can deliver traditional active strategies either by providing a model portfolio to a third-party platform (model delivery) or by having the asset manager directly manage the account (manager traded). SMA benefits are direct ownership of the underlying securities offered through domestic, international, global stocks, and real estate options.
|SMA
|Benchmark
|Category
|Fact sheet
|Comstock SMA
|Russell 1000 Value Index
|U.S. Equity
|Fact sheet
|Diversified Dividend SMA
|Russell 1000 Value Index
|U.S. Equity
|Fact sheet
|Growth and Income SMA
|Russell 1000 Value Index
|U.S. Equity
|Fact sheet
|Large Cap Core SMA
|S&P 500 Index
|U.S. Equity
|Fact sheet
|Mid Cap Core SMA
|Russell Midcap Index
|U.S. Equity
|Fact sheet
|Mid Cap Growth SMA
|Russell Midcap Growth Index
|U.S. Equity
|Fact sheet
|Small Cap Core SMA
|Russell 2000 Index
|U.S. Equity
|Fact sheet
|SMA
|Benchmark
|Category
|Fact sheet
|EQV International Equity ADR SMA
|MSCI ACWI ex USA Index
|International Equity
|Fact sheet
|Global SMA
|MSCI ACWI Growth Index
|International Equity
|Fact sheet
|International Core Equity ADR SMA
|Not available
|International Equity
|Not available
|International Growth ADR SMA
|MSCI ACWI ex USA Growth Index
|International Equity
|Fact sheet
|SMA
|Benchmark
|Category
|Fact sheet
|SteelPath Focused MLP SMA
|Alerian MLP Total Return Index
|Sector / Specialty
|Fact sheet
|U.S. Real Estate Securities SMA
|FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index
|Sector / Specialty
|Fact sheet
Explore our SMA solutions
Whether you’re looking for active or passive, fixed income or equities, Custom SMAs by Invesco let you create tailored, tax-smart portfolios for any client goal.
CUSTOM SMAS BY INVESCO
Unlock the power of personalization
Custom SMAs by Invesco empower advisors to deliver the tailored solutions and tax-smart portfolios clients expect from their advisors.

FIXED INCOME SMAS
Explore fixed income solutions
See how we're delivering customization and tax optimization to align with investors' maturity, duration, geography, and values goals.

