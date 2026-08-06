Alternatives Private markets

Private market investments can offer unique opportunities. We have the products, tools, and support to help put them to work for clients.
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Looking up at modern glass skyscrapers against a blue sky.

Why partner with us Make the most of private markets

We can help make private markets more accessible and impactful with our comprehensive ecosystem with institutional-quality capabilities, partnerships with specialists, portfolio construction expertise, and dedicated support.

Broad range of strategies

Access opportunities across asset classes, geographies, and vehicles through a trusted platform supported by deep expertise and strategic partnerships.

Flexibility for purpose-built portfolios

Build portfolios that integrate public and private markets in ways that align with clients' goals, liquidity needs, and risk preferences.

Guidance on every step of the journey

Leverage education, portfolio construction resources, analytics, and specialist support to help clients understand private markets.  

$130B+

AUM1

750+

Professionals globally1

40+ yrs

Investing experience1

What we offer Investment strategies

We offer a broad range of strategies and implementation strategies from income-oriented to growth-focused for real-world client portfolios, liquidity needs, and investment objectives.

Frequently asked questions

Private markets are investments that aren’t bought and sold on public exchanges. They can include private credit and equity, real estate, infrastructure, and other privately held assets. Because they aren’t publicly traded, they often have different characteristics than stocks and bonds, including longer investment horizons, limited liquidity, and unique risk and return profiles.

Private markets can help with a variety of long-term investment objectives, based on an investor’s goals, time horizon, liquidity needs, and risk tolerance. They can fit alongside traditional investments in a diversified portfolio.

For example, private credit and private real estate may complement traditional stock and bond allocations by accessing opportunities that aren’t typically available in public markets. Private credit may offer income potential through privately negotiated lending arrangements, while private real estate can provide exposure to real assets and long-term growth opportunities.

By combining in-house expertise with specialized investment partners, we aim to provide access to a comprehensive lineup of private market investments. We offer a wide spectrum of private market strategies, including private credit and equity, real estate, and infrastructure. Working with a financial professional, investors can determine how these strategies may align with their objectives, liquidity needs, and overall portfolio.

It’s important to consider liquidity when evaluating private market investments. Unlike many publicly traded securities, they often have longer investment horizons and may offer limited opportunities to sell or redeem investments before maturity. Because of this, it’s important to assess them within the context of an investor’s entire portfolio. Investors should work with their financial professional to assess their liquidity needs, anticipated cash flow requirements, investment time horizon, and overall asset allocation.  When appropriately incorporated into a portfolio, private markets may complement more liquid investments while helping investors pursue long-term financial goals.

Public and private markets can play complementary roles in a portfolio. Public markets offer daily liquidity, transparency, and broad market exposure, while private markets may provide access to differentiated opportunities, longer-term investment themes, and additional sources of return and income.

Using both public and private market investments may help investors build a more diversified portfolio with additional opportunities for growth and income.  For many investors, this balanced approach may support long-term investment objectives while maintaining access to the flexibility and liquidity that public market investments can provide.

Private markets may provide exposure to sectors, companies, and opportunities that aren’t available in public markets. As part of a diversified investment strategy, they may help broaden a portfolio's sources of return and income. Remember that diversification doesn’t guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

Latest insights

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    Invesco as of December 31, 2025