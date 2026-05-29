Real estate Emerging opportunities in real estate credit

Invesco logo
Invesco Opens in a new tab
May 29, 2026
glass commercial building

Key takeaways

  • Real estate credit has almost a zero correlation to real estate equity, making it a potential diversifier for investment portfolios.

  • The office sector is only 2.5% of the listed US commercial real estate market. Its occupancy rates today are stronger than many may realize.

  • Apartments and industrial buildings are occupied by many tenants, which tends to result in less volatility in their underlying cash flows.

Those who equate the “real estate market” with “office buildings” may be skeptical of this asset class thanks to the sector’s negative headlines following the pandemic. But commercial real estate is much more than just the office sector — and today, the office sector itself has a more nuanced story to tell than many realize. Charlie Rose, Invesco’s Global Head of Commercial Real Estate Credit, shares his insights into the diversification potential of real estate credit, sectors that are showing strength, and the importance of risk mitigation.

Listen to the full conversation with Charlie Rose.

Rethink Portfolios: Commercial real estate with Charlie Rose

00:00
00:00
00:00
Listen

Host Danielle Singer sits down with Charlie Rose for a timely, in-depth conversation on the real estate credit market.

Highlights from the conversation

Putting the office sector in context

“Office is only 2.5% of the listed US commercial real estate market. Now it's a little bit larger in the unlisted institutional market, but it's still only 17% of that segment of the market. … I think many people are shocked to hear that in the office sector, fully 47% of all office buildings in the United States today are fully occupied, meaning they're 95% occupied or higher. So roughly half of the office market is fully occupied. So we have to take down some of the rhetoric and really look at the numbers to understand what's going well and what's not going well in the commercial real estate industry.”

Diversifying portfolios with real estate credit

“Real estate credit stands out as particularly attractive because it's exhibited effectively a zero correlation over the last 10 years to real estate equity. As an aside, real estate credit has effectively had zero correlation to private credit over the last 10 years. So that is a way of accessing real estate that has a very low correlation, a current income level that historically has been attractive relative to both private credit and equity, in our opinion, and is set up to perform well in a higher for longer rate environment.”

Increasing demand for apartments and industrial

“Real estate remains a sticks and bricks asset class, block by block, asset by asset. And so there's a lot of nuance that we see across the industry. To start with, we are now seeing demand firm up in our asset classes where we spend most of our time from a credit perspective: apartments and industrial. Apartments and industrial are the largest transaction markets today and are characterized by a fairly stable demand profile and cash flow profile, driven by the fact that these buildings are occupied by many tenants, and that results in less volatility in the underlying cash flows. Demand is increasing in those asset classes right as we're seeing supply start to drop off, but different markets are reacting differently.”

Focusing on risk mitigation

When we're talking about real estate credit, our objective is to be a pretty boring part of your portfolio. Number one, my job is to not lose money, and I want to minimize default rates, minimize delinquencies, minimize volatility. So our focus is really on risk mitigation. … From a geographic perspective, we always strive to have a geographically diversified portfolio, but year-to-date, Europe has stood out as a particularly attractive market for us. So we have been leaning in to institutionally backed real estate in Europe, while also remaining cognizant that the US market is about three times the size of the European market. That's always going to be our largest market.

Fresh insights, delivered

Get the latest information and insights from our portfolio managers, market strategists, and investment experts.  

Fresh insights, delivered
Topic preference Please select one or more topics

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.