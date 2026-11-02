Many investors have seemed to have spent much of this bull market fighting it. Among the things I’ve heard: Artificial intelligence is a bubble. Interest rates are too high. Inflation is too persistent. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is behind the curve and may ultimately need to tighten policy again. The midterm elections will prove disruptive.

Yes, there has been no shortage of reasons to worry. And yet the bull market has kept finding a way to carry on.

That may be the more important lesson from what has been happening beneath the surface today. Market leadership has been shifting, but so far, the shift looks to me more like a rotation than a deterioration.

Consider the breadth of the advance. Nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors have been positive this year.1 Perhaps more telling, nine of the 11 sectors have also been positive this month, even as some of the steam came out of the technology trade.2 Non-US stocks are up more than 12% this year as well.3 Markets remained near their all-time highs despite some significant turbulence beneath the surface.4

Last week provided a particularly good example.

Strong AI demand and price tag

The message from technology earnings last week was somewhat paradoxical. Demand for AI remained exceptionally strong, but so does the investment required to meet it. Microsoft reported 48% growth in Azure, its strongest growth in two years.5 Amazon’s AWS business grew roughly 39%.6 And Meta continued to demonstrate that AI investments have been improving engagement, advertising effectiveness, and revenue.7

The problem may not necessarily be the demand. It was the price tag.

The major technology companies continued to commit extraordinary amounts of capital to AI infrastructure. Across Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, and SpaceX, capital spending is projected to total roughly $803 billion to $828 billion this year, although not all that spending is directly related to AI.7 The immediate consequence has been pressure on free cash flow at some companies and growing investor scrutiny over how quickly those investments will generate adequate returns.

That strikes me as a healthy evolution.

For much of the AI boom, investors appeared to have largely rewarded companies for announcing bigger AI investments. Today they appear to be increasingly interested in what they’re getting for the money. That doesn’t mean the AI opportunity has disappeared. It means the hurdle is likely getting higher.

Importantly, weakness in technology doesn’t appear to mean weakness everywhere else.

While some steam has come out of the technology trade, interest rates have moved lower8 and leadership has shifted toward other parts of the market.9 That’s what a durable bull market should be able to do. It doesn’t depend indefinitely on one sector, one theme, or a handful of companies.

Volatility doesn’t mean the bull market is over

There will undoubtedly be more bouts of volatility. Questions about AI spending are legitimate. So are concerns about energy prices, inflation, and monetary policy. Markets have tended to climb walls of worry because the worries are real.

But investors shouldn’t confuse every setback with the end of the bull market.

Sometimes the market may be doing something more constructive. It may be digesting excesses, repricing expectations, and handing the baton from one group of stocks to another, for example.

The market leaders can change without the bull market ending. The market’s ability to withstand weakness in its former leaders while other parts of the market advance may be one of the better signs to me that this bull may still have room to run.