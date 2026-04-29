Markets and Economy Midterm elections haven’t radically changed economic growth
Key takeaways
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The composition of the economy and economic growth have been similar no matter the party composition of government.
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Stock markets have performed well under single-party rule and different types of divided government.
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Historically, staying invested during all configurations of government had better results than investing only when a certain party is in power.
Midterm election season is ramping up, with candidates from across the political spectrum claiming that their party will be best for the economy. But what does history tell us about markets and the economy under different configurations of government? Here are four things investors need to know.
1. Economic growth has been similar under single-party rule and divided governments
Investors are often concerned that elected officials will drastically change the economy, yet the composition of the US economy has remained fairly consistent for decades. Government expenditures, business investment, and consumption represent largely similar portions of gross domestic product (GDP) today as they did in 1956.1
What about economic growth? As shown below, the median annualized quarterly percent change in US GDP has been remarkably similar during single-party and divided-government rule. (The outlier GDP growth quarters under divided government were the result of the shutdown and reopening of many segments of the US economy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.)
2. The stock market has historically risen the year after midterms, regardless of party
The stock market has posted positive returns in the calendar year following midterms for nearly 65 years, regardless of the election outcome.
3. Markets have performed well under single-party rule and different types of divided government
A common misconception states that markets prefer divided government. However, performance the year after the midterms has tended to be strong regardless of the election outcome. Historically, markets have performed well under single-party rule and different combinations of divided government.
4. Most investors have historically been better off staying fully invested
The market’s long-term advance has occurred across multiple administrations and combinations of government. As shown below, a hypothetical portfolio that stayed fully invested through both Democratic and Republican administrations has performed better over the long term than one invested only when one party was in power, or only during divided government.
The key takeaway? The more time investors have spent in the market — regardless of the party in the White House — the better. Don’t let election outcomes disrupt long-term investment plans.
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Important information
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Photo credit: Andriy Blokhin / Adobe Stock
All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments cannot be made directly in an index.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
Gross domestic product (GDP) is the total value of goods and services produced in a year.
The S&P 500® Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 500 largest domestic US stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted index of the 30 largest, most widely held stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic, and political conditions.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of April 29, 2026. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
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