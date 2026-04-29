Midterm election season is ramping up, with candidates from across the political spectrum claiming that their party will be best for the economy. But what does history tell us about markets and the economy under different configurations of government? Here are four things investors need to know.

1. Economic growth has been similar under single-party rule and divided governments

Investors are often concerned that elected officials will drastically change the economy, yet the composition of the US economy has remained fairly consistent for decades. Government expenditures, business investment, and consumption represent largely similar portions of gross domestic product (GDP) today as they did in 1956.1

What about economic growth? As shown below, the median annualized quarterly percent change in US GDP has been remarkably similar during single-party and divided-government rule. (The outlier GDP growth quarters under divided government were the result of the shutdown and reopening of many segments of the US economy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.)