Markets and Economy What stock market pessimists may be missing

Brian Levitt
Brian Levitt Opens in a new tab Chief Global Market Strategist and Head of Strategy & Insights
June 1, 2026
Sprinter running on track

Key takeaways

  • The current pessimism is puzzling because it’s happening at a time when key macro pressures appear to be easing.

  • Strong earnings growth alongside a Federal Reserve that’s on hold can be a constructive combination for markets.

  • This market cycle will end. It always does. But it typically hasn’t ended with credit spreads tightening and inflation expectations falling.

I have growing anecdotal evidence that some investors think the market advance is too good to be true. That’s largely based on conversations with friends and family. But it really struck me when several people felt the need to show me that a prominent financial TV host warned that one day we’ll have a crash.1 That’s hardly news. All cycles end. That same pessimistic host also acknowledged that we don’t know when.

A quick scroll through my business-related social media feed reinforces the point. The usual pessimists are out in force, arguing that an inflation spiral is here, rates will keep rising, and the US debt story is finally unraveling. The long-awaited moment for the permabear has arrived. Or has it?

Sometimes facts get in the way

Compounding the skepticism is the nearly 200% two-month rise in the stock of a prominent memory-chip company,2 helping to drive an 18.5% gain in the S&P 500 Index over the same period.3 To some, it feels unsustainable. Never mind that the company is only trading at 10x forward earnings.4 Compare that to the 18 prior periods when the S&P 500 rose by 18.5% or more over a two-month span. Returns were positive over the following six months in 16 of those instances, with an average gain of 10.6%.5 Sometimes facts get in the way of the naysayers’ good story.

Easing macro pressures

The skeptics will be right eventually. They usually are at some point. The issue is timing, and I think it’s likely not now. What makes the current pessimism particularly puzzling is that it’s happening at a moment when key macro pressures appear to be easing. Oil prices, interest rates, and inflation expectations have all shown signs of peaking.6 Yes, the most recent 3.3% core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) reading moved in the wrong direction,7 but markets were already aware of that. We’ve also already seen the Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts priced out with little disruption.8

More importantly, the inflation breakeven has been drifting lower.9 Markets appear increasingly comfortable with the idea that inflation isn’t reaccelerating in a meaningful way. Geopolitical uncertainty remains. We don’t know the resolution of the Iran war or the path for the Strait of Hormuz. But markets tend to discount outcomes well before they’re realized, and there’s a growing belief that these risks will eventually stabilize.

So, what are the naysayers missing?

Earnings tell a strong story

First, earnings. US corporate earnings grew by 28% in the first quarter, well above the mid-single-digit expectations.10 Prices haven’t climbed at the same pace, meaning valuations have fallen.11

Second, the discount rate. Markets have already adjusted to a less accommodative Fed path. Inflation expectations have generally been moving lower in recent days,12 and it’s difficult to see the Fed raising rates in this environment.

Strong earnings growth alongside a Fed that’s on hold is a constructive combination in my view. If oil prices and interest rates continue to move lower together, it could also support a broadening in market leadership.

The pessimist often sounds smart. The narrative is compelling. Yes, this cycle will end. It always does. But it typically doesn’t end with credit spreads tightening13 and inflation expectations falling.14 The permabears will eventually have their moment and likely remind everyone that they were right. But when it arrives, markets may be higher than they have been today.

What to watch this week

Date

Region

Event

Why it matters

June 1

US

ISM Manufacturing Index (May)

Key gauge of factory activity and business conditions across the US economy
 

China

Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) (May)

Early read on factory activity and export demand
 

Japan

Manufacturing PMI (final)

Momentum in Japan’s industrial sector and global trade exposure
 

Eurozone

Manufacturing PMI (final)

Manufacturing health across the region and broader growth trends
 

UK

Manufacturing PMI (final)

Provides insight into business activity and domestic demand conditions
 

Eurozone

Unemployment rate (April)

Labor market strength, a key driver of consumer spending

June 2

Eurozone

Consumer Price Index (CPI) flash estimate (May)

Key inflation measure that shapes European Central Bank policy expectations

June 3

China

Services PMI (May)

Indicates strength of consumer-facing sectors and domestic demand

 

US

ADP Employment Report (May)

Early read on private-sector hiring ahead of official jobs report

 

US

Factory orders (Apr)

Manufacturing demand trends and momentum

 

US

ISM Services Index (May)

Services sector activity, which drives most of US economic growth

June 4

US

Productivity (Q1)

How efficiently businesses are producing goods and services, with implications for inflation

June 5

US

Employment report (May)

Closely watched labor market release, shaping expectations for growth and interest rates

 

US

Consumer credit (Apr)

Borrowing trends and consumer spending strength

  • 1

    Source: Yahoo Finance, “CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin Warns ‘Crash Is Coming’ — But CEOs Too ‘Scared’ to Stand Up to Trump,’” May 25, 2026.
  • 2

    Source: Bloomberg L.P., May 27, 2026, based on the rise of the stock price of Micron Technologies from March 31, 2026 to May 27, 2026. The mention of individual companies is not intended as investment advice.
  • 3

    Source: Bloomberg L.P., May 27, 2026, based on the 18.5% return of the S&P 500 Index from March 31, 2026 to May 27, 2026.
  • 4

    Source: Bloomberg L.P., May 27, 2026, based on Bloomberg consensus expectations.
  • 5

    Source: Bloomberg L.P., and Invesco Strategy & Insights, as of May 28, 2026, based on daily data from Dec. 31, 1956 to May 28, 2026. The study examines periods where both the two-month return on the S&P 500 exceeds 18.5% and the subsequent six-month return is positive. Adjacent trading days where these conditions are true are excluded from the analysis. Past performance does not guarantee future results. An investment cannot be made directly into an index.
  • 6

    Source: Bloomberg L.P., May 27, 2026, based on US West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil, the 10-year US Treasury rate, and the 5-year US inflation breakeven. A breakeven inflation rate is a market-derived estimate of future inflation, calculated by comparing the yield on a standard government bond (nominal) to the yield on a Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) of the same maturity.
  • 7

    Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis, April 2026
  • 8

    Source: Bloomberg L.P., May 27, 2026, based on fed funds implied future rates.
  • 9

    Source: Bloomberg L.P., May 27, 2026, based on the 3- and 5-year US Treasury inflation breakeven.
  • 10

    Source: Bloomberg L.P., May 27, 2026, based on the earnings per share growth of the companies in the S&P 500 Index and Bloomberg consensus expectations.
  • 11

    Source: Bloomberg L.P., May 27, 2026, based on the price and price-to-earnings ratio of the S&P 500 Index.
  • 12

    Source: Bloomberg L.P., May 27, 2026, based on the 3- and 5-year US Treasury inflation breakeven.
  • 13

    Source: Bloomberg L.P., May 27, 2026, based on the option-adjusted spread of the Bloomberg US Corporate Bond Index.
  • 14

    Source: Bloomberg L.P., May 27, 2026, based on US West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil, the 10-year US Treasury rate, and the 5-year US inflation breakeven.

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