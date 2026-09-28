Markets and Economy Why Meta’s Muse may support the AI bull market
Key takeaways
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Higher oil prices and interest rates have stalled the broadening trade, but the structural artificial (AI) growth story has remained intact.
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Meta’s launch of Muse offered evidence that consumer AI adoption could turn investment into future growth and earnings.
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The bull market likely ends with a meaningful deterioration in the AI story — not simply another rotation within it.
While investors have been watching oil prices and interest rates climb,1 the most important market development of the past few weeks may have come from Meta.2 The early success of its new personal AI agent, Muse, is a reminder that the cyclical backdrop may face the headwinds of higher oil prices and rising interest rates, but the structural growth story underpinning this bull market remained very much intact.
That distinction matters.
Investors entered the year with two powerful forces working in their favor. There was a long-term structural growth story centered on AI. But within that story, there was also a cyclical upswing taking shape.3
Stalled cyclical market story
The world was expanding, supported in part by fiscal stimulus and the prospect of monetary easing. The result was a broadening of market leadership beyond the largest technology companies and into the traditionally more cyclical parts of the market, including the industrial, materials, and energy sectors.4 Remarkably, that broadening continued through the early months of the war in Iran, as investors largely expected the conflict to reach a quick conclusion.5
That expectation proved too optimistic.
As the war has persisted and expanded, oil prices have moved sharply higher, and interest rates have risen alongside them.6 Higher rates, tighter monetary policy, and a flatter yield curve are hardly ideal for the broadening trade.7 Not surprisingly, that rotation has stalled.8
But something else happened beneath the surface.
The structural AI trade had spent much of the year experiencing its own rolling correction. The hyperscalers were hit first.9 Then came the software stocks.10 Finally, the selloff reached semiconductor and memory stocks.11 By the time investors turned their attention toward oil, inflation, and interest rates, something unusual had happened. Many of the companies at the center of the AI story had become surprisingly attractively valued relative to their potential earnings power.12
Meta’s successful launch of Muse
Which brings us to what may be the most important market story of the past couple of weeks.
Meta launched Muse, a personal AI agent designed to do more than answer questions, on September 8. It can work on a user's behalf across the web. Once given a goal, it can carry out a series of tasks with relatively little additional instruction, while leaving important final decisions to the user.
The response has been striking. Muse surpassed ChatGPT to become the top free app in the US on Apple's App Store and Google Play.13 That matters because Meta had become something of a poster child for investor concerns about AI spending. The company has been investing enormous sums in AI, while some investors questioned what it had to show for it. Its stock had fallen into an ugly downtrend.14 Muse suddenly provides a tangible answer. Meta shares surged more than 11% in one session, adding nearly $200 billion in market value as investors began contemplating what successful consumer AI adoption could mean for future growth.15
The enthusiasm has also spread to central processing unit (CPU) companies. Training large AI models has been dominated by graphics processing units (GPUs). AI agents, however, must continuously perform actions, process sequential instructions, and interact with applications. Those workloads can create greater opportunities for CPUs alongside GPUs, potentially broadening the beneficiaries of rising AI usage across the computing ecosystem. CPU stocks, such as Advanced Micro Devices and Intel, have surged 34.56% and 40.50% over the past month.16
Bull market and structural AI story
So, what should investors be focused on?
Oil matters. Interest rates matter. The Strait of Hormuz matters. Those developments are affecting the cyclical backdrop today, and they help explain why the broadening trade has stalled.
But they aren’t necessarily what determines whether the bull market in stocks ultimately survives, in my view, but perhaps whether there’s another rotation within that bull market. For the so-called broadening trade to re-engage, I believe rates and oil prices would need to peak.
This bull market may likely end with a meaningful deterioration in the structural AI story, whether through weakening investment, disappointing adoption, or a failure of that investment to translate into earnings. In a month when much of the news has been negative, the success of Meta’s Muse may be the clearest evidence yet to me that the payoff from this extraordinary investment cycle may potentially be only beginning.
What to watch this week
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Date
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Region
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Event
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Why it matters
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Sept. 28
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Germany
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Ifo business climate (Sept.)
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Business expectations and growth momentum in Europe’s largest economy
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Sept. 29
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US
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Consumer confidence (Sept.)
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Household sentiment and signs of cooling or resilience in labor demand
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Sept. 30
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US
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ADP employment report (Sept.)
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Broad read on jobs, economic growth, consumer demand, and the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge
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China
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Official manufacturing and non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (Sept.)
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Factory and services momentum in the world’s second-largest economy
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Germany
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Consumer price inflation, preliminary (Sept.)
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Early signal for eurozone inflation and European Central Bank policy
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Oct. 1
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US
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Initial jobless claims
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Timely view of labor conditions, factory activity, orders, employment, and prices
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Japan
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Bank of Japan Tankan survey (Q3)
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Corporate sentiment, investment plans, and the outlook for Bank of Japan policy
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Oct. 2
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US
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Employment situation (Sept.)
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Payroll growth, unemployment, and wages —key inputs for the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook
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Eurozone
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Consumer price inflation, flash (Sept.)
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Price pressures and labor-market conditions shaping the European Central Bank outlook
Related insights
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September 23, 2026
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Markets and Economy Why the bull market has kept defying the bears
Brian LevittSeptember 21, 2026
-
Markets and Economy Market drawdown vs. downturn: Watch the fundamentals
Brian LevittSeptember 14, 2026
-
Markets and Economy Why investors may want to ignore some market headlines
Brian LevittSeptember 8, 2026
Important information
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Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments cannot be made directly in an index.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
Artificial intelligence (AI) technology companies are sensitive to specific risks such as small markets, business cycle changes, economic growth, technological progress, obsolescence, and regulation. These companies may have limited products, markets, resources, or personnel, making their securities more volatile, especially for smaller start-ups. Rapid technological changes can adversely affect their results. AI companies often rely on patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets to protect their technology, but there's no guarantee these protections will be sufficient. Significant research and development (R&D) spending doesn’t ensure product or service success.
A bull market is an environment in which stock prices are rising or are expected to rise.
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In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic, and political conditions.
The Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) was developed by and is the exclusive property and a service mark of MSCI Inc. and Standard & Poor’s.
The Global Leading Economic Indicator (LEI) is a proprietary, forward-looking measure of the growth level in the economy. A reading above (below) 100 on the Global LEI signals growth above (below) a long-term average.
Gross domestic product (GDP) is a broad indicator of a region’s economic activity, measuring the monetary value of all the finished goods and services produced in that region over a specified period of time.
Hyperscalers are large cloud service providers that can provide services such as computing and storage at enterprise scale.
Inflation is the rate at which the general price level for goods and services is increasing.
Many products and services offered in technology-related industries are subject to rapid obsolescence, which may lower the value of the issuers.
A market cycle is a trend or pattern that may exist in a given market environment, allowing some securities or asset classes to outperform others.
The OECD Global Leading Economic Indicator is an index designed to provide early, qualitative signals of turning points (peaks and troughs) in business cycles by tracking economic activity relative to its long-term potential.
Option-adjusted spread (OAS) is the yield spread that must be added to a benchmark yield curve to discount a security’s payments to match its market price, using a dynamic pricing model that accounts for embedded options.
The price-to-forward-earnings ratio (forward P/E) is a stock valuation metric that divides a company's current share price by its estimated future earnings per share (EPS).
References to specific companies aren’t buy/sell recommendations.
The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Sector Index is a capitalization-weighted index comprising the 30 largest U.S.-traded companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture, and sale of semiconductors.
Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMI) are based on monthly surveys of companies worldwide and gauge business conditions within the manufacturing and services sectors.
The S&P North American Expanded Technology Software Index measures U.S.-traded securities in the GICS® Application Software and Systems Software sub-industries, as well as applicable supplementary stocks.
The S&P 500® Equal Weight Index is the equally weighted version of the S&P 500® Index.
The S&P 500® Information Technology Index includes stocks in the S&P 500 Index classified as information technology companies based on the Global Industry Classification Standard methodology. The index is market-cap weighted.
The S&P 500® Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US stock market.
Tightening monetary policy includes actions by a central bank to curb inflation.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is a type of light, sweet crude oil that comes from the US.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of Sept. 28, 2026. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
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