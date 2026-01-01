Invesco NAPA 401(k) Summit Resource Library

Defined Contribution insights
Resources to support your plan and participant outcomes.
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Retirement planning requires foresight, commitment, and discipline to stay the course over a long distance. Identify a winning strategy that comprises three simple steps: Talk, Plan, Act.
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Managed accounts for participants and fiduciary issuesFred Reish reviews Practical considerations and best practices for managed accounts.
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Mind the gapDC plan sponsors and their advisors may want to reexamine their mid-cap offerings to help expand on the full potential the asset class offers.
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ERISA Litigation PlaybookThis actionable checklist can help advisors become more aware of emerging issues.
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Stable Value and the current market landscapeJennifer Gilmore, CFA, answers five frequent questions about what to expect from stable value in today’s investment climate and what to look for in strategy selection.
Redefined Contribution Plan research series
For over 30 years, Invesco has partnered with DC plan advisors to help optimize participant outcomes.
Additional Resources
A leading DC asset manager for stable value, active international equity, active domestic equity and real estate.
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Invesco Defined Contribution ScorecardAccess top-selling Invesco funds for DC plans and their Fi360 and RPAG scores.
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Top funds for defined contribution plansAccess top-selling Invesco funds for DC plans.
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Defined Contribution GuidebookHelping you navigate the complex challenges of today’s DC plans.
Next steps
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Find your consultantOur dedicated team of Senior Retirement Consultants is focused on your retirement business needs.
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Partner with a DC leaderHelping plan sponsors get more out of their retirement plans through our innovative thinking, in-depth research and investment expertise.