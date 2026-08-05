Paul Schroeder

CMT, QQQ Equity

Product Strategist

[On-screen text] Paul Schroeder Director of Factor & QQQ Equity Product Strategy

Hi, I’m Invesco QQQ Equity Product Strategist Paul Schroeder, here to give you the quarterly highlights for Invesco QQQ ETF, also known as QQQ.

You can click through to the article to read the performance numbers yourself, so let me tell you about what else happened this quarter:

Invesco QQQ’s NAV posted one of its strongest quarterly performances returning 27.68%, outperforming the S&P 500 which returned 15.20%

The strong returns in major U.S. equity indexes masked the volatility actually experienced during the quarter as investors focused on conflict in the Middle East, concerns around AI-focused companies and a potential shift in Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Finally, Nasdaq implemented a “Fast Entry” provision to the Nadaq-100’s methodology in May. While this was only one of a few changes that occurred, the new Fast Entry rule received the most attention as SpaceX’s initial public offering occurred in June. The key aspect of the rule is that it allows companies that have recently gone public be added to the Nasdaq-100, and QQQ, as early as 15 days after the IPO.

Click through to the article for more details.

Before investing, consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Visit invesco.com for a prospectus summary prospectus with this information. Read it carefully before investing.

Not a Deposit | Not FDIC Insured | Not Guaranteed by the Bank | May Lose Value | Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency

Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is not a guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be higher or lower than performance quoted. Invesco QQQ’s total expense ratio is 0.20%. Please keep in mind that high, double-digit and/or triple-digit returns are highly unusual and cannot be sustained.

Performance as of 6/30/26: Invesco QQQ NAV: YTD: 20.19%; 1YR: 34.03%; 3YR: 26.55%; 5YR: 16.45%; 10YR: 22.07%; Since Inception: 10.96%. Invesco QQQ Market Price: YTD: 20.09%; 1YR: 34.00%; 3YR: 26.53%; 5YR: 16.43%; 10YR: 22.08%; Since Inception: 10.95%. NASDAQ-100 Index: YTD: 20.31%; 1YR: 34.38%; 3YR: 26.83%; 5YR: 16.68%; 10YR: 22.33%; Since Inception: 11.19%.

Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) increased by 27.54% for Q2 (on an NAV basis, 3/31/2026-6/30-2026) and outperformed the S&P 500’s Q2 total return of 15.20%.

All data is from Bloomberg, L.P. as of 6/30/2026, unless otherwise noted. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.

Returns less than one year are cumulative.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions. The opinions expressed are those of Paul Schroeder and are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Funds and tender those shares for redemption to the Funds in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 50,000 shares.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. ETFs are subject to risks similar to those of stocks. Investments focused in a particular sector, such as technology, are subject to greater risk and are more greatly impacted by market volatility than more diversified investments.

The Fund is non-diversified and may experience greater volatility than a more diversified investment.

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

The Nasdaq-100® Index is a stock market index made up of equity securities issued by 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

An investment cannot be made into an index.

NA5760951 Invesco Distributors, Inc.