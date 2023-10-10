Invesco Insurance Insights

Hello everyone, in our third edition of our Insurance Insights newsletter of the year, we’ve taken more of a bottom-up approach, showing how this can complement the more top down perspective of the prior two editions.

It’s not always about looking at new asset classes, there are ways to make existing portfolios more efficient as well. Here, we take an example of an allocation to broad public fixed income and assess ways to potentially optimize this exposure, certainly relevant today given yields are still reasonably attractive. We use our in-house portfolio analytics system, called Vision, and we progressively go through the main steps involved, selecting a universe, screening bonds, putting in constraints, selecting which portfolio parameter to optimize, and finally looking at a list of individual bonds from which to construct or adjust the portfolio. The content of the newsletter this time uses a lot of charts to convey how the analysis can be carried out. Such a process is, of course, best explained via an interactive demo and we would be happy to arrange such a session with you.

We hope that this will help you in your on-going management of portfolios in this constantly changing environment, and we look forward to any comments or suggestions that you may have.

Thank you.