Insurance Insights Q2 2025: Benefits of a diversified multi-alternatives strategy
Jaijit Kumar, Invesco’s Head of Asia Insurance Solutions shares his Q2 2025 case study on adopting a multi-alternatives strategy to enhance insurer’s portfolios.
This newsletter brings the latest topics impacting insurers, aimed to help those managing investment portfolios while considering an insurer’s business, regulatory and solvency needs.
This edition of Invesco Insurance Insights shifts from a top-down strategic asset allocation focus to a bottom-up approach for enhancing portfolio efficiency at the security level, particularly within broad fixed income portfolios. Leveraging our advanced analytics platform, Invesco Vision, we demonstrate how insurers can screen, constrain, and optimize bond selections to achieve greater portfolio efficiency.
Key steps include:
The process illustrates how iterative screening and optimization can improve selected metrics while keeping specific parameters well managed. It also emphasizes the importance of regular portfolio reviews and combining top-down and bottom-up approaches for resilience.
As always, we welcome your feedback and invite you to reach out for a more interactive discussion.
Jaijit Kumar, Head of Asia Insurance Solutions
Hello everyone, in our third edition of our Insurance Insights newsletter of the year, we’ve taken more of a bottom-up approach, showing how this can complement the more top down perspective of the prior two editions.
It’s not always about looking at new asset classes, there are ways to make existing portfolios more efficient as well. Here, we take an example of an allocation to broad public fixed income and assess ways to potentially optimize this exposure, certainly relevant today given yields are still reasonably attractive. We use our in-house portfolio analytics system, called Vision, and we progressively go through the main steps involved, selecting a universe, screening bonds, putting in constraints, selecting which portfolio parameter to optimize, and finally looking at a list of individual bonds from which to construct or adjust the portfolio. The content of the newsletter this time uses a lot of charts to convey how the analysis can be carried out. Such a process is, of course, best explained via an interactive demo and we would be happy to arrange such a session with you.
We hope that this will help you in your on-going management of portfolios in this constantly changing environment, and we look forward to any comments or suggestions that you may have.
Thank you.
Hello everyone, in our third edition of our Insurance Insights newsletter of the year, we’ve taken more of a bottom-up approach, showing how this can complement the more top down perspective of the prior two editions.
It’s not always about looking at new asset classes, there are ways to make existing portfolios more efficient as well. Here, we take an example of an allocation to broad public fixed income and assess ways to potentially optimize this exposure, certainly relevant today given yields are still reasonably attractive. We use our in-house portfolio analytics system, called Vision, and we progressively go through the main steps involved, selecting a universe, screening bonds, putting in constraints, selecting which portfolio parameter to optimize, and finally looking at a list of individual bonds from which to construct or adjust the portfolio. The content of the newsletter this time uses a lot of charts to convey how the analysis can be carried out. Such a process is, of course, best explained via an interactive demo and we would be happy to arrange such a session with you.
We hope that this will help you in your on-going management of portfolios in this constantly changing environment, and we look forward to any comments or suggestions that you may have.
Thank you.
For the third edition of Invesco Insurance Insights in 2025, we explore how a bottom-up approach can optimize fixed income portfolios— through a carefully considered process of bond selection.
In this analysis, Jaijit Kumar, Head of Asia Insurance Solutions illustrates how the introduction of representative alternative asset classes can help improve the efficiency of insurance portfolios. He then uncovers how constructing a sub-portfolio of different alternatives strategies (“multi-alternatives”), has the potential to diversify an insurers portfolio, without significantly increasing the volatility/estimated risk charges.
Jaijit Kumar, Invesco’s Head of Asia Insurance Solutions shares his Q2 2025 case study on adopting a multi-alternatives strategy to enhance insurer’s portfolios.
Jaijit Kumar, Invesco’s Head of Asia Insurance Solutions shares his Q1 2025 case study on how to enhance insurer’s portfolios using updated capital market assumptions.
Jaijit Kumar, Invesco’s Head of Asia Insurance Solutions shares his Q4 analysis on key considerations for insurers.
David Chao and Thomas Wu in Invesco’s GMS Office share their macro outlook for Q3 2025. They believe Markets remain resilient despite seasonal weakness and policy shifts, with selective opportunities emerging amid robust credit demand and limited recession risks.
For the first half of 2025, shifting policies and trade dynamics have stirred market uncertainty. But amidst turmoil comes opportunity. Discover what’s ahead for the rest of the year.
Our long-term outlook utilizes a building block approach to estimate asset class returns, risk, and correlations to aid in allocation decisions.
Recently announced tariffs from the Trump administration have widened public spreads, which has yet to be reflected in the private markets.
The Vision platform is a state-of-the art, portfolio diagnostics tool to “pre-experience” how different variables affect investment outcomes. By identifying risk and return drivers, including under certain risk-based capital regimes, as well as exposures to an array of factors, Vision effectively characterizes the inherent risks in a defined liability or cash flow profile to identify optimal investment strategies.
Request a demonstration of the complimentary portfolio management research and analytics service.