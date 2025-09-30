A new tariff reality

In 2025, tariffs have re-emerged as a central market theme. Although fluctuating quickly, U.S. trade policy now includes duties averaging 18.6% across more than 60 countries, with some rates approaching 50%.1

Physical goods producers—particularly in manufacturing and automotive—are feeling the pinch of higher costs. Heavy equipment leader Caterpillar’s input costs rose by 6.5%, while beer giant Molson Coors said it expects aluminum-related expenses up to $35 million due to tariffs.2

These pressures ripple through supply chains, squeezing profit margins and forcing companies to rethink sourcing and logistics. While some firms are adapting by rerouting trade flows or front-loading shipments, the global economy still faces a challenging environment for goods-heavy industries.

Why QQQ may be positioned differently

Some of the top holdings in the Nasdaq-100® Index, which Invesco QQQ ETF seeks to track, skew toward digital-first business models. Well-known examples include Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Netflix, and Adobe.

In fact, nearly 28% of the Nasdaq-100 consists of software and consumer digital service companies as defined by Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) subsectors.3 These companies primarily deliver products digitally and generate revenue streams largely outside the reach of traditional tariffs.

“By having nearly a third of the index exposure derive revenues outside of physical products affected by tariffs, it introduces resilience in an uncertain regime and application of global tariffs,” according to Nasdaq Global Indexes.3