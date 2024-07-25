What the narrow market means

Markets and Economy What could stock market’s new record high mean for investors?
The S&P 500 Index recently hit another record high. But stock market highs don’t tell long-term investors all that much.
The top holdings in the S&P 500® Index have been generating a sizeable portion of the market’s gains. This narrow leadership casts doubts on the durability and strength of the market’s rebound. But on the bright side, this narrow market looks quite different than the stock market bubble of 1999. So where do we go from here? Market participation has tended to broaden as economies recover from weak environments.
Why the US may avoid a recession, tariffs may cause only a short-term price shock, and US oil production may buffer against external disruptions.
The Middle East dominated the news, but beyond oil and gas, most markets haven’t yet reacted heavily. Central banks remain in a wait-and-see mode.
