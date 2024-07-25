The top holdings in the S&P 500® Index have been generating a sizeable portion of the market’s gains. This narrow leadership casts doubts on the durability and strength of the market’s rebound. But on the bright side, this narrow market looks quite different than the stock market bubble of 1999. So where do we go from here? Market participation has tended to broaden as economies recover from weak environments.



Get my analysis in my chartbook: What the narrow market means.