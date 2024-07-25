Markets and Economy

What the narrow market means

July 25, 2024
Brian Levitt
Brian Levitt
Global Market Strategist
What the narrow market means

The top holdings in the S&P 500® Index have been generating a sizeable portion of the market’s gains. This narrow leadership casts doubts on the durability and strength of the market’s rebound. But on the bright side, this narrow market looks quite different than the stock market bubble of 1999. So where do we go from here? Market participation has tended to broaden as economies recover from weak environments.

Get my analysis in my chartbook: What the narrow market means.

Related insights

success failure

Fresh insights, delivered

Get the latest information and insights from our portfolio managers, market strategists, and investment experts.  

Fresh insights, delivered
Topic preference Please select one or more topics

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.