Marty Franc is Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Asia ex Japan. He is responsible for the management and overall growth of Invesco’s Greater China, Southeast Asia and Australia business. He has been a member of Invesco Hong Kong Ltd.’s Board of Directors since 2019.

Marty joined Invesco in 2013 as CEO, Australia where he drove sustained business expansion focusing on a premium institutional client base and a suite of compelling offshore investment strategies for domestic investors.

Marty began his career in financial services in 1994. Prior to joining Invesco, he was head of distribution, sales and marketing at BT Investment Management where he oversaw growth in net sales throughout several market cycles. Before that, Marty was senior vice president of institutional sales at Putnam Investments where he managed the institutional book of business. He has held a range of leadership roles in marketing, business development and investment business management.

Marty holds a BA in political science from the Australian National University and a graduate diploma from Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA). He is also a Fellow of FINSIA.