Credit in good company: The complementary role of Senior Secured Loans
Private credit has become an increasingly important part of Australian investor portfolios, providing access to lending opportunities outside traditional public bond markets, many of which offer floating-rate income.
It encompasses a range of strategies, from corporate and asset-backed lending to commercial real estate and construction finance.
But private credit is not a homogeneous asset class. Different lending markets expose investors to different borrowers, industries, geographies, valuation methodologies, and liquidity structures. This raises an important portfolio construction question: are investors sufficiently diversified within credit, or do their allocations remain exposed to similar underlying risks?