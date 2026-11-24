Private credit has become an increasingly important part of Australian investor portfolios, providing access to lending opportunities outside traditional public bond markets, many of which offer floating-rate income.

It encompasses a range of strategies, from corporate and asset-backed lending to commercial real estate and construction finance.

But private credit is not a homogeneous asset class. Different lending markets expose investors to different borrowers, industries, geographies, valuation methodologies, and liquidity structures. This raises an important portfolio construction question: are investors sufficiently diversified within credit, or do their allocations remain exposed to similar underlying risks?