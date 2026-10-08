How sovereign investors are rethinking long-term strategies in a less supportive world

Where is the capital moving?

Net allocation intentions in the 2026 study show a significant turn against equities, with SWFs more likely to be reducing listed equity exposure. Infrastructure and private credit are the clearest beneficiaries, attracting net positive intentions on the strength of structural demand and yield dynamics, respectively. For the first time, private credit appears as a separate asset class, reflecting how embedded it has become across the sample.

The movement away from equities is not an indiscriminate shift. The concern is specifically about concentration risk with the distribution of returns and the degree to which broad index exposure now represents a bet on a narrow group of companies.

The prevalence of supply shocks and a more fragmented world are driving the need for stronger, more resilient infrastructure. As with the oil shocks of the past, the response has been greater investment in infrastructure and energy diversification.

Private credit attracts allocations particularly in North America. Here, a liability sovereign said it was looking to roughly double its private credit portfolio over the next five years, concentrating on mid-cap healthcare, software, climate risk, and business solutions. However, this year there was a notable uptick in concern that crowding may erode the structural advantages that made it attractive.

Governance is the defence of long-term discipline

Several respondents described an active effort to close the gap between stated and actual horizons, through clearer governance frameworks, better-defined decision rights, and more explicit liquidity policies that allow the long-term portion of the portfolio to remain committed through periods of market stress without triggering forced sales elsewhere. These governance features are most commonly identified as effective at preserving long-term investment discipline.

Conclusion: Long-term investing takes a more demanding form

The version of long-term investing that worked well in the post-crisis decade is generating less return per unit of risk than it did. Sovereign investors are responding with greater selectivity across asset classes, more intentional portfolio construction, and a sharper focus on governance structures that can hold to long-term objectives when markets are difficult and external scrutiny is high.

Closing the gap between stated and practical investment horizons requires liquidity planning, governance design, and stakeholder management that actively protects the ability to be patient. Institutions with appropriate governance and liquidity structures may be better positioned to maintain long-term allocations during periods of market stress.

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