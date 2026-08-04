Investment psychology revisited with Emily Roberts

In episode 41 of our award-winning podcast series, Time in the Market, we are thrilled to welcome back the likely architect of that award, Emily Roberts, a Global Equities fund manager at Invesco. In this episode the pair revisit the fascinating topic of ‘Investment Psychology’ framing the conversation in the context of current market structure and form. Beyond the relationship between the investment psyche and share prices, Emily also takes some time to reflect upon the impact similar process have on her judgement of company management. A thoroughly engaging 35 minutes, and surely a contender for more silverware!

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