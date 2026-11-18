Investors continue to reassess the health and positioning of the global bank loan asset class amid a shifting macroeconomic backdrop. Several developments kept the market in focus through the third quarter: a turn toward tighter monetary policy, with the Federal Reserve raising the federal funds rate by 25 basis points in September and the European Central Bank raising rates to 2.50%, its second hike of the year; elevated geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that pushed oil prices higher; and a continued recovery in technology credits following the AI-driven volatility earlier in the year.

We view this environment as constructive for the loan market. As a floating-rate asset class, loans can benefit directly from higher base rates, and in September loans outperformed high yield bonds by the widest margin since August 2022⁴. At the same time, these developments reinforce the longstanding need, in our view, to discover and invest in issuers with durable competitive positioning. Against this backdrop, three key questions have emerged:

1) How are underlying bank loan issuers performing in the current market?

2) How does a higher-for-longer rate environment affect loan returns?

3) What is the outlook for the loan asset class?

This piece provides our view on the current market environment and attempts to answer these critical questions.

⁴JP Morgan as of September 30, 2026.