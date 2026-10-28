Oliver Collin

Oliver is Co-CIO of International Equities at Invesco as well as Co-Head of the UK & European Equities team, for which he leads the European equity income and Eurozone equity strategies. He also manages the European equity portion of a mixed asset portfolio alongside the Invesco Fixed Income Europe team. ​

Oliver’s career started in September 2000 with ING Barings, initially on the graduate programme before becoming a member of the Institutional Equity Sales team, specialising in pan European mid-cap equities. In January 2006, he joined Berenberg Bank where he specialised in French mid-cap institutional equity sales. In November 2010, Oliver joined Exane BNP Paribas, becoming a Partner and leading the Pan European Mid Cap Sales team from November 2011.

Oliver joined Invesco in July 2014 as an Analyst in the European equities team, before becoming a Fund Manager in December 2015. In March 2023, he became Co-Head of the European Equities team, before being appointed Co-Head of the UK and European Equities team when the UK and European equity teams merged in January 2025. Oliver was named as one of two CIOs of Invesco’s International Equities business in October 2026.

Oliver holds a BSc (Hons) in Economics & Politics from the London School of Economics.