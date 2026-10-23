El Niño in Asia: Implications for rates and sovereign credit

From physical risk to inflation and macro

There is an 83% forecast probability of a very strong El Niño in Q4 20261, with the event expected to persist into early spring 2027. This could make its physical and macroeconomic effects more apparent during the fourth quarter and remain relevant into early 2027. However, these effects are not expected to be uniform across the Asia region. Differences in rainfall, water availability, agricultural exposure and infrastructure resilience can lead to markedly different outcomes across countries and sectors. The scale of the impact will also depend on when adverse weather coincides with planting and harvest cycles. The macroeconomic effects may emerge as shifts in rainfall and temperature affect agricultural output and food prices, with potential implications for monetary and fiscal policy.

El Niño can affect Asian economies through four connected transmission channels, although their scale and timing to vary by market:

Agriculture. The agricultural channel emerges as below-normal rainfall across the Indian peninsula and Southeast Asia places pressure on rice, sugar, palm oil and corn. Rice is particularly exposed as El Niño can weaken monsoon rainfall and reduce water availability during critical growing periods, contributing to lower output and supply disruptions in some past episodes. Food inflation. Lower agricultural output can raise food consumer price index (CPI), making food inflation the dominant transmission channel. The effect varies with food’s weight in each economy’s CPI basket, at approximately 36.8% in India, 37.8% in the Philippines and 39.5% in Thailand.2 Monetary policy. Central banks may respond if food price pressures broaden into underlying inflation. The policy risk is asymmetric, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Bank Indonesia and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas facing a greater risk of earlier or additional tightening, while the Bank of Thailand is more likely to look through the initial supply shock. Water and power. As a secondary channel, drought can place pressure on hydropower-reliant grids and water systems. This can raise costs and, at the margin, increase fiscal and potential subsidy requirements.

Why we think the pass-through will stay contained

While there is a risk that food price pressures broaden, we expect stronger buffers to limit the pass-through to underlying inflation and sovereign credit.

Asia enters this event with stronger buffers than in the El Niño cycle in 2015–16:

Grain reserves are higher. Regional rice and wheat stock-to-consumption ratios are above their historical averages, which may help to moderate potential price pressures.

Regional rice and wheat stock-to-consumption ratios are above their historical averages, which may help to moderate potential price pressures. Food-CPI weights have fallen. Lower weights in CPI baskets reduce the sensitivity of inflation to a given food-price movement. Compared with previous years, food-CPI weights have fallen across Asia with larger declines in Indonesia, from 35% in 2016 to 25% based on 2022, and India, from 45.86% in 2012 to 36.8% in 2024, which should help moderate inflation pass-through in two of the markets with the highest potential for exposure. 3

Lower weights in CPI baskets reduce the sensitivity of inflation to a given food-price movement. Compared with previous years, food-CPI weights have fallen across Asia with larger declines in Indonesia, from 35% in 2016 to 25% based on 2022, and India, from 45.86% in 2012 to 36.8% in 2024, which should help moderate inflation pass-through in two of the markets with the highest potential for exposure. Starting point is favorable. Benign food prices and higher ex-ante real policy rates give central banks scope to look through first-round effects, but tightening may be required if food price pressures broaden to core inflation or raise inflation expectations.

For fixed income investors, El Niño warrants monitoring, although its fiscal and credit impact on Asian sovereigns is expected to remain limited. Given the location-specific effects, the attention should focus on the transmission channels rather than weather headlines.

Regional deep dive

By screening Asian sovereigns, we find that El Niño risk is differentiated rather than broad-based. India and Indonesia have the greatest direct economic exposure, while the Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia show varying degrees of inflation sensitivity. By contrast, North Asia has lower direct agricultural exposure, and the economies are more closely linked to industrial production and capital expenditure, limiting the immediate food-inflation channel. This deep dive therefore focuses on India and selected ASEAN markets, where the links from physical risk to inflation and monetary policy are more direct.

The table compares three factors shaping market exposure: the economic importance of agriculture, sensitivity to food inflation and the strength of food security buffers. The shading shows relative exposure within each indicator rather than an overall country risk score. India, Indonesia and the Philippines display the stronger risk signals, but through different channels. India has the greatest direct exposure through agriculture and employment; Indonesia also has significant agricultural exposure, partly offset by a lower food-CPI weight; and the Philippines combines high food-CPI sensitivity with elevated inflation and a relatively limited rice buffer. Thailand and Malaysia appear relatively less exposed: Thailand benefits from stronger rice reserves and lower inflation, while Malaysia has lower agricultural and inflation exposure.