Systematic Investing

The idea of systematic or quantitative investing comes from the insight that emotions can hinder success in investing. Systematic strategies look for evidence about certain characteristics of securities which explain part of their risk or returns, so-called factors.

In a systematic approach, investment portfolios are constructed by analysing a big variety of data to understand economic and company trends.

Data can come from fundamental data on companies such as balance sheet items, price signals or alternative data sources such as credit card data, NLP analysis of earnings calls or even the coverage of analysts.

These insights can be used to construct portfolios based on client needs and risk profiles.