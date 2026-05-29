Engineering Your Equity Portfolio

Systematic Investing

Our Invesco Quantitative Strategies (IQS) team uses cutting edge technologies and data driven insights to find the latest investment opportunities for clients.

A smarter way to approach systematic equities

Invesco’s Quantitative Strategies team combines global expertise with a collaborative approach to deliver systematic equity solutions. With decades of experience and advanced research capabilities, we focus on innovative portfolio construction and multi-factor strategies designed to help clients achieve consistent, risk-adjusted outcomes.

 
  • Multi-factor approach: Proprietary factors—value, momentum, and quality—drive disciplined strategies. This research-based process has delivered robust, risk-aware portfolios designed to outperform across diverse market conditions.
  • Flexible implementation: This flexibility ensures clients access solutions tailored to their objectives and operational needs.
  • Collaborative expertise: With 50 professionals worldwide, we share insights across asset classes and maintain strong academic ties. This culture fosters innovation and customization for client-specific goals.

$40B+ In client assets

We manage US$40B+ and customise strategies to our individual client needs. 1

50 Investment professionals

Deep and experienced team of 50 investment professionals. 1

40+ yrs Of systematic equity investing

We have been managing systematic equities for more than 40 years. 1

Frequently asked questions

The idea of systematic or quantitative investing comes from the insight that emotions can hinder success in investing. Systematic strategies look for evidence about certain characteristics of securities which explain part of their risk or returns, so-called factors.

In a systematic approach, investment portfolios are constructed by analysing a big variety of data to understand economic and company trends.

Data can come from fundamental data on companies such as balance sheet items, price signals or alternative data sources such as credit card data, NLP analysis of earnings calls or even the coverage of analysts.

These insights can be used to construct portfolios based on client needs and risk profiles.

A factor is a quantifiable characteristic of a stock. A multi-factor investment approach invests in a group of stocks with similar characteristics. For example, this could be low P/E ratios, low volatility, high dividend yields or low market capitalisation.

Our team focuses on the factors - value, momentum and quality. In the value factor, we examine stocks are examined that have attractive valuations. Momentum looks at the price and or earnings dynamics of a stock. In the quality factor, we examine the balance sheet strength, management and profitability of a company.

The importance of portfolio construction is often underestimated even by experienced quantitative investors. People tend to focus on the data (the machine of your racing car) but this does not help if that car has no wheels. Portfolio construction is similar: our portfolio construction is designed to transfer as much of our research insights into the portfolios while focussing on strict risk controls and a state-of-the-art management of transaction costs.

Want to Learn More?

For more information about our multi-factor investment solutions, please reach out to your Client Relations Director
Sam Sorace
Sam Sorace

Director, Client Relations (VIC/SA/TAS)

Ph. +61 (0) 3 9611 3744
M. +61 (0) 413 050 909
E. sam.sorace@invesco.com
Bain Swanson
Bain Swanson

Director, Client Relations (QLD/WA/NT)

M. +61 (0) 487 699 907
E. bain.swanson@invesco.com

  • Footnotes

    1 As of 30 September 2025.

     

    Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

     